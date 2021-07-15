DVIDS – News – Continuity is a key to friendship

The Camp Schwab USO opened its doors to the local community to share the holiday spirit on the 38th Camp Schwab/USO Christmas Childrens Day December 7, while III MEF Band welcomed attendees with a performance.

It is now considered a traditional event for people around Camp Schwab. More than 300 local residents attended the event this year.

The USO Christmas Childrens Day started 38 years ago when Katsuko Epperson, former Camp Schwabs USO center manager, came up with an idea to raise the spirits of service members during the holiday season by hosting a Christmas party and shared the idea with the USO CEO. The two then decided to invite the children who live in the neighboring community of Camp Schwab, Henoko District in the city of Nago.

The kids who turned six in the first year of this event are already 50, said Fumio Iha, Camp Schwab Community Relations Specialist. Many parents here with their children were the children who used to come here to have fun and get presents for themselves when they were little.

Initially, Epperson’s intention was to give the military personnel stationed far from their home in Camp Schwab a chance to feel the happiness and warmth of the holidays by interacting with local children as if they were brothers and sisters. .

At the same time, she hoped that children would experience an American Christmas atmosphere. Since then, the USO has organized the event with volunteers by providing gifts, food and various types of activities for 38 consecutive years.

According to Iha, after Epperson retired about 20 years ago, the event was renamed Camp Schwab/USO Christmas Childrens Day under the full support of Camp Operations and troops stationed at Camp Schwab.

It was expanded to Kube three district, including Kushi and Toyohara in 2013. More than 350 children and their parents came for the event last year.

This year, despite the rain, 81 vehicles entered the gate. About 240 presents were distributed to the children aged 0-12 years.

I used to come here as a kid. I don’t even remember when my first time was, but I brought my children every year after I grew up and now even my grandchild, said Manabu Kokuba, 45, of Henoko district. All three generations, Kokuba, his youngest daughter, his one-year-old grandson and his mother, Kokuba’s oldest daughter, enjoyed the event.

When I was a kid, they worked one-on-one and Marines took us to places for activities. It was fun. For me the base is always there and it’s natural to see it there. Marines are always friendly and I have nothing but good memories, Kokuba continued.

The event opened with the comments of Colonel Jason SD Perry, camp commander of Camp Schwab and commander of the 4th Marine Regiment. “Christmas in America is a very important event. It is to share love and joy with family and friends, and I am very happy to get along with you and celebrate Christmas with joy and happiness,” Col Perry said in the statement. Japanese without a translator.

The kids scattered around the USO facility, some playing table tennis or pool against American volunteers. Others went for face painting or ate turkey and traditional holiday dishes. Many children also enjoyed making their own decorative cookies using icing and icing. Outside the facility, residents of the Henoko district provided 300

bowls of soba noodles for those in attendance.

Shortly after the Christmas cake was jointly cut by Col Perry, USO Center Manager Gary S. John, and Henoko Youth Guidance Group Chief Leader, Katsuomi Shimabukuro, and served to holiday guests and volunteers, the moment every child has been waiting for.

Santa Claus came with the sound of a fire truck. Everyone gathered and took pictures, then it was time for presents.

Gifts used to be a bag full of candy,” Epperson recalls. “We’ve prepared about 300 gifts this year, all from USO volunteers and the goodwill of the people,” John said.

This year’s Children’s Day ended with the singing of a Christmas carol by the children of the Henoko district to show their appreciation. About 60 volunteers and staff, queuing for the children, started taking pictures and videos with big smiles on their faces as the children sang.

I think this event is a great event to get the lone marines and sailors out of their barracks and connect with the local community and give the local Henoko community a chance to interact with their American neighbors through fun games and activities, trying to speak english, accepting gifts by experiencing it the traditional american way, continued john, i hope they remember this event for the rest of their lives and hopefully one day return as an adult to to say that they were here as children.