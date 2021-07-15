Manning: Hall’s unique plan to cut induction speeches short this year





In your place. Get ready. Stop. Apparently the Pro Football Hall of Fame is serious about ending filibusters this year at the August induction ceremony…and stop if you’ve heard of this before. Because if there’s anything as common as golden coats in Canton, it’s induction speeches without stopper knots. Only this year could be different, and don’t take it from me. Take it from class of 2021 quarterback Peyton Manning. He’s got to deliver one of those speeches, and according to the five-time league MVP, he and other inductees are tasked with cutting deliveries short. How short? No more than six to eight minutes, Manning said. Okay, big problem. De Hall has issued warnings before and they have been ignored. Tight end Tony Gonzalez, for example, spoke for just under 40 minutes and safety Ed Reed for 35 in 2019, the last time there was an induction ceremony in Canton. But this year, Manning said, there’s a catch. And he explained that extensively on Wednesday via Zoomcall with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. ‘Of course,’ he said, ‘a big point of emphasis this year is on the length of the speeches. I hear there has been a lot of emphasis in recent years. I just don’t think he’s very stressed. “They say there will be a flashing light at six minutes, maybe a bell will ring at seven minutes, and at eight minutes they say someone will come and lead the applause to more or less end the speech.” Wait. What? You heard him. With two classes committed on the same weekend – the 2020 Centennial Class on Saturday, August 7, and the 2021 Class on Sunday, August 8 – the Hall is trying to give each of the 28 inductees time to get recognized. And I get that. What I don’t understand is what happens when someone breaks the eight-minute barrier… and refuses to blink. I am not alone. “I look forward to seeing when they come to lead the applause while Alan Faneca is still speaking,” Manning said, referring to the former attacking star and Class of 2021 Hall of Famer. “Good luck getting him off the stage…or anyone who is an offensive lineman. It’s probably hard to pull. “It’s a limited time. It’s between six and eight minutes. The other inductees and I kind of texted each other about anyone trying to honor that out of respect for the person behind you… and that everyone should have the decent amount of time… and not take your time. “So I’m there at seven minutes and 50 seconds, as we speak. Unfortunately, it’s just not enough time to thank everyone.” Tell that to Canton. On reflection, don’t. The clock is ticking. “The good thing,” said Manning, “is that for the past five years, either on a handwritten note, a phone call, or in person, I’ve had a chance to personally thank the people. So while I can’t repeat them all in the speech, the thanks are certainly as heartfelt now as they were then. “So I will be on time and hopefully be able to share how grateful I am for the honor and how grateful I am for all the people who have been a part of my football journey.”

