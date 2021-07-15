Gopher Hockey: 2021 NHL Entry Draft Guide





The University of Minnesota has produced a total of 219 NHL draft picks, including 21 first round picks. Ryan Johnson became the 21st Gopher Hockey prospect to be selected in the first round when the Buffalo Sabers selected him as the 31st pick in 2019. The Sabers have drafted six of Minnesota’s 21 first-round rosters. The first Gopher ever to be selected in the NHL draw was Wally Olds, won by Detroit by the 57th pick (fifth round) in 1969. Olds never played in the NHL and chose to play in the WHA instead. Erik Johnson (1st overall in 2006 by St. Louis) is Minnesota’s highest draft pick. At least one Gopher has been drafted in 46 of the last 47 NHL Entry Drafts dating back to 1974, with 2001 being the only exception. Minnesota’s 27-consecutive drafts with a selection between 1974-2000 are an NCAA record. Minnesota had nine draft picks in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft (Patrick White, Jim OBrien, Nico Sacchetti, Mike Hoeffel, Jake Hansen, Cade Fairchild, Kent Patterson, Taylor Matson and Nick Larson) – an NCAA record. The Dallas Stars (formerly the Minnesota North Stars) have drafted more Gophers than any other 24 roster NHL team, including 2019’s Ben Brinkman. The only NHL organizations that have never drafted a Gopher are the newest two teams, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken. The 2021 NHL Entry Draft will be the first time Seattle drafts prospects, as three U alums have gone on to play with Vegas. Five times in the program’s history, a Gophers family has had a father and son who were both drafted – Jack/Mike Ramsey, Rem and Rhett/Lance Pitlick and Tyler/Marty Nanne, Mike/Mike Reilly and Jake/Grant Bischoff. Additionally, Blake McLaughlin is Grant Bischoff’s stepson. There are also seven sets of Gophers brothers lined up: the Brotens (Neal, Aaron, Paul), the Hankinsons (Peter, Ben, Casey), the Hendricksons (Darby, Dan), the Michelettis (Joe, Don, Pat), the Pitlicks (Rem, Rhett), the Potulnys (Grant, Ryan) and the Richards (Todd, Travis). In addition, stepbrothers Jake Bischoff and Blake McLaughlin have both been drafted. The 2018 NHL Entry Draft saw a pair of Gophers selected with back-to-back picks in Blake McLaughlin and Sampo Ranta — the sixth time in program history that Gophers were taken with consecutive picks (Travis Boyd and Adam Wilcox in 2011, Mark Alt and Justin Holl in 2010, Craig Mack and Steve Orth in 1983, Tom Hirsch and David Preuss in 1981, Mike Greeder and Mike Reilly in 1977). Hirsh and Preuss were selected by consecutive picks by the Minnesota North Stars. The Gophers’ most impressive round in the NHL Entry Draft came in 2006 when three Gophers were selected within the draft’s top seven picks Erik Johnson (St. Louis, 1st overall), Phil Kessel (Boston, 5th overall), and Kyle Okposo ( New York Islanders, 7th overall). David Fischer was later drafted with the 20th overall pick by Montreal, giving Minnesota four players in the first round of the 2006 draft.

