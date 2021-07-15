Sports
Sharath convinced on good show, Paddler says winning an Olympic medal in mixed doubles is a real possibility
And Tokyo 2020, which had to be postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is the veteran’s last chance to win an Olympic medal. Sharath will do well twice as he will compete in both men’s singles and mixed doubles. A few days before the trip to the Japanese capital, world number 32 Sharath spoke with DT Next about his preparations, chances at the Olympics and more.
RELEASE
How well have the preparations been in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics?
I had a schedule set up so that I could give my best in both events. For mixed doubles, Manika Batra and I trained with a lot of sparring partners at the national camp in Sonepat. As for singles, I have been actively training since qualifying for the Olympics in March. In fact, I started my preparations way back in September 2020. I knew I would qualify; qualification was never a problem. Given the COVID-19 situation last year and the challenges it presented, I knew I had to start work earlier than usual.
Can you give us insight into how you’ve refined your singles game?
I had four to five players as my singles sparring partners. I played them on a rotating basis. I kept changing sparring partners because I needed variety. I felt like I needed some players to help me improve my game. Some players are good offensively, others are good defensively. So I took the positives out of their game and kept working constantly.
What do you think of your chances in men’s singles?
In singles, this is my highest number 32 on my way to the Olympics. I’ve never been in this position. In terms of fitness, I am in top shape. I’m pretty sure Tokyo 2020 will be my best Olympics both in terms of performance and results.
You form a duo with Manika Batra in mixed doubles, whose draw consists of only 16 teams. Is taking a medal a possibility in that case?
It is quite possible, because that is where our great opportunity lies. We have high hopes for it. If we win three games, we’ll come back with a medal. Asia is the powerhouse of table tennis. After winning a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, we realized that we are capable of making the podium in the Olympics. The faith was always there, but the dream only became reality in 2018. We are in good shape and that gives us more confidence.
Tokyo 2020 will be your fourth Olympics. Do you think your past experience at the Games will come in handy in challenging circumstances?
The COVID-19 situation is something new. I had to make a list of things even before boarding the plane to Tokyo. So the focus is not entirely on the sport. Safety is something you have to take care of. Overall, I’m still figuring out how to go about the whole process. But once the Olympics start, I’ll be in my zone. My experience on the field will help me when it comes to handling pressure situations.
You recently turned 39 and are nearing the end of your career. How supportive has your family been on this journey?
I have only been able to pursue my passion for such a long time thanks to the support of my family. I have to thank my wife. It’s only thanks to her that I can go out and do what I want to do best without worrying about things at the time.
