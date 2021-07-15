Sports
2021 British Open tee times, pairs: complete field, schedule for round 1 at Royal St. George’s
The tee times — or games, as they’re called across the pond — are set for the 149th Open Championship, and there are some great ones like the last major of the year this week at Royal St. Georges. The R&A – like Augusta National for the Masters – is doing a good job of making up for the recommended groups, but not to good.
Combining strong groups throughout the day, with all golfers starting their rounds on the first tee, arouses interest from the start of the round until the last putt falls in the early evening in the United States. All this makes for a phenomenal viewing experience.
Here’s a short pick of the best groups for Thursday’s first round. As you can see, the matings are spread throughout the morning. All times Eastern
- Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo (3:03am)
- Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace (4:25pm)
- Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen (4:58 AM)
- Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose (5:20am)
- Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler (9:59am)
- Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott (10:10am)
- Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith (10:21 am)
While there isn’t a mega-supernova group, there are several intriguing golfers that you don’t often see together. That Thomas-Fleetwood-Scott group is an absolutely like-minded town, and the Lowry-Rahm-Oosthuizen trio should also make a great sequel with two reigning great champions and one who can’t stop coming second.
Add them all up and this year’s Open – if this is possible – just got even more exciting. Here are the rest of the start times for the 149th Open. Be sure to check out CBS Sports’ full Open schedule and coverage guide.All times Eastern
2021 Open tee times, Thursday pairings
1:35 am Richard Bland, Andy Sullivan, Marcus Armitage
1:46 pm Chan Kim, Justin Harding, Haotong Li
1:57 pm Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Abel Gallegos
2:08 a.m. Alex Noren, JC Ritchie, Richard Mansell
2:19 p.m. Dean Burmester, Danny Willett, Laird Shepherd
2:30 am Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Horsfield, Min Woo Lee
2:41 pm Viktor Hovland, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry
2:52 p.m. Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer, Ian Poulter
03:03 Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo
3:14 p.m. Daniel Berger, Joaquin Niemann, Joel Dahmen
3:25 p.m. Darren Clarke, Bernd Wiesberger, Joe Long
3:36 p.m. Chris Kik, Marcus Kinhult, Jack Senior
03:47 Talor Gooch, CT Pan, Jonathan Thomson
04:03 Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Cole Hammer
4:14 a.m. Sam Burns, Lucas Herbert, Jorge Campillo
4:25 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace
4:36 p.m. Brian Harman, Mackenzie Hughes, Dylan Frittelli
4:47 pm Victor Perez, Kevin Streelman, Guido Migliozzi
04:58 Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen
5:09am Stewart Cink, Lee Westwood, Martin Kaymer
5:20 am Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose
5:31 am Scottie Scheffler, Sergio Garcia, Yuxin Linx
5:42 am Harris Engels, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie
5:53 am Lucas Glover, Ben An, Brandt Snedeker
6:04 AM Cameron Tringale, Takumi Kanaya, Marcel Schneider
6:15 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Rikuya Hoshino, Connor Worsdall
6:36 AM Aaron Rai, Paul Waring, Daniel Craft
06:47 Daniel van Tonder, Jazz Janewattananond, Christoffer Bring
6:58am Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, Matthias Schmid
07:09 Troy Merritt, Adam Long, Jaco Ahlers
7:20 am Jason Day, Joost Luiten, Johannes Veerman
07:31 John Catlin, Romain Langasque, Aaron Pike
7:42 a.m. Padraig Harrington, Brad Kennedy, Sam Forgan
07:53 Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Hadwin
08:04 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Ryan Fox
8:15 a.m. Francesco Molinari, Marc Leishman, Matt Wallace
8:26am Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners, Sebastian Munoz
8:37am Jason Scrivener, Keith Mitchell, Sam Bairstow
8:48 am Charley Hoffman, Emiliano Grillo, Benjamin Herbert
09:04 Keegan Bradley, Richard T. Lee, Rafa Cabrera Bello
09:15 Carlos Ortiz, Brendon Todd, Matthias Schwab
9:26 am Webb Simpson, Russell Henley, Shaun Norris
09:37 Matt Jones, Daniel Hillier, Marcel Siem
9:48am Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner
09:59 Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
10:10 AM Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott
10:21am Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith
10:32am Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Matt Kuchar
10:43 AM Antoine Rozner, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Ben Hutchinson
10:54 AM Kurt Kitayama, Deyen Lawson, Poom Saksansin
11:05am Yuki Inamori, Jimmy Walker, Ricardo Celia
11:16am Rikard Karlberg, Ryutaro Nagano, Nicholas Poppleton
