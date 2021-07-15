After a poor 2018 campaign in which the football team went scoreless in the Ivy League, the Bears brought in new head coach James Perry 00 and transfer quarterback EJ Perry GS and immediately showed signs of improvement. In 2019, Brown took his first conference win in more than three years with a win over Columbia and held out in the season finale against Ivy League co-champion Dartmouth in a narrow 29-23 loss.

But the football team was denied the chance to continue its promising trajectory in 2020 when the season was over canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with an experienced team of more than 10 graduate student athletes, the Bears will look to maintain their positive momentum from 2019 and compete for an Ivy League title upon their return to the field.

I’m excited about how mature (the team) has handled the challenges of the canceled 2020 season, said James Perry. A lot of it is how matured they were about staying on top form, staying involved when it comes to Zooms, and keeping up with their schoolwork. Last spring and this summer we really saw the fruits of those efforts.

Captains EJ Perry and Allen Smith 22 will lead the Bears. With EJ Perry as quarterback and Smith as running back, the two form a dynamic one-two on offense. EJ Perry was a double threat to Bruno in 2019, finishing second in the Ivy League in passing with 2,948 yards and 22 touchdowns, and added 730 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, earning First-Team All-Ivy- earned accolades. Smith came in with 550 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns of his own, as well as two receiving scores. Smith was Brown’s lead in 2019 as just a sophomore, and James Perry expects to return stronger than ever as a veteran senior in 2021.

Few (running) backs across the country have shown his growth, said James Perry. Allen is just bigger, faster, stronger than he’s ever been.

EJ Perry was one of many footballers to benefit from the Ivys League eligibility exemption for athletes who lost their final season in 2020, allowing him to return and compete for Brown as a graduate student. He will aim to capitalize on the strengths of his game in 2021, namely his playability and mobility, while reducing turnover. EJ Perry pitched for a solid 60 percent completion rate in 2019, but threw an Ivy League-leading 13 interceptions.

I have great ambitions to improve in terms of accuracy, in terms of game management, in terms of getting the ball to (my teammates) who are incredible playmakers, said EJ Perry.

Other notable offensive players for the Bears include Dan Gemmell GS, Brown’s top 2019 returning receiver with 372 yards and two touchdown catches, and offensive lineman Chad Broome-Webster GS. Broome-Webster is sure to get some national recognition for the preseason awards, James Perry said. At this level, you don’t get many linemen more high-profile than him. Brunos’ explosive attack led the football championship subdivision in 2019 and will look to continue that success in 2021.

Brown played an extremely young defense in 2019, especially in the secondary. Two years ago we played almost exclusively sophomores and freshmen in high school, said James Perry. This contributed to the Bears losing 40.2 points per game, a number that is expected to improve as the Bears defenders return with more experience. The more experienced defensive unit will be anchored with cornerback Nick Messina 22 and linebacker Jason Medeiros 22, who both played in all ten games for Bruno in 2019, alongside cornerback Cooper DeVeau 23, who recorded 46 tackles and 11 pass breakups in his first-year , and Callum Flanders GS, who bagged three sacks in 2019.

One area the Bears need to improve in 2021 is finishing close games. While Brown only finished 2-8 in 2019, four of those losses were from single possession. This included a heartbreaking loss to Cornell, with the Bears having a chance to walk out of the clock with a 35-34 lead, but lost possession and ultimately the game when the Big Red kicker clattered his game-winning field goal off the upright ball. , but still the ball snuck through the goal posts.

Still, EJ Perry said he is optimistic that the Bears can overcome this weakness. Doing it in the biggest moments, the most important moments, and acting the same way you did on the game’s first disc in the game’s last disc would improve something immensely, he said. Being super conditioned so we can finish in the fourth quarter is going to be super important.

Bruno will open his season with a rigorous test at home against the University of Rhode Island. The Rams will start the game fresh from their previous season, which was postponed to spring 2021 due to COVID-19, as the Bears have to shake off the rust of their two-year hiatus. URI went 2-1 in the abbreviated spring season, proving its ability to perform at key moments with both wins in overtime. James Perry predicts that the Rams will be ranked nationally at the start of the game.

While URI will have dealt with live action much more recently than Brown, Smith expects the Bears to be ready. When we had the spring (practice) it didn’t look like we hadn’t played football in over a year, Smith said, noting that the freshness of his teams could be an advantage as Browns players have relatively few injuries. on the way to the season.

Browns game against URI will be the first ever played on the Richard Gouse Field, which is currently under construction, but will be completed at the start of the season. The new pitch will be constructed of synthetic turf and will be the first of its kind to be installed in Brown Stadium. Rolling out week one, on that new turf, at the historic Brown Stadium were all excited about that, EJ Perry said.

Bruno will once again adopt a fast-paced playstyle in 2021, using his offensive weapons. Smith believes the new turf will help the Bears implement their offensive system. The surface is going to allow us to play faster than what we’ve done, Smith said. Playing fast, playing hard, will lead us to a ring.

The Bears head to Cambridge, Massachusetts for their second game of the year to take on rival Harvard, who will be led by another graduate student quarterback in Jake Smith. The game between Brown and Harvard will be broadcast nationwide on ESPNU on September 24 during prime time. No doubt what kind of test we’ve got coming straight out of the gates, we’ve got two great games to kick off the (season) said James Perry.

Brown will supplement his non-conference schedule with games against Bryant University and Colgate University. Then it will take on its six other Ivy League opponents and finish the season again with a home game against Dartmouth.

With its powerful offense, strengthened defense and generally more experienced roster, the football team will be pushing for its first Ivy League title since 2008. Everyone on the team believes we can beat any (other team) in our league, Smith said. We were looking for a ring and wanted to go back to what Brown was in the past.