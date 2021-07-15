Sports
Hockey India has overtaken the best, says captain Manpreet
NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) – The Indian men’s hockey team has a long way to go before they can even be named in the same breath as the squads that won gold medals at eight Olympics, but captain Manpreet Singh told Reuters that the current group a real medal opportunity in Tokyo.
India, the most successful hockey nation in Olympic history, is now mired in a drought that saw them win their last medal at the 1980 Moscow Games when they topped the podium.
As hockey now shrinks into the shadow of cricket, Manpreet, who will be the country’s flag bearer in Tokyo, said his teammates are ready to restore some pride in the sport.
“We have a very good chance of a podium finish in Tokyo,” the 29-year-old said in a telephone interview.
“There can never be enough preparation, but I don’t think we could have prepared better. We are fitter than ever and fiercely competitive.”
India currently ranks fourth in the world and has never finished higher than fifth since Moscow, but Manpreet said they have significantly narrowed the gap with their rivals.
“Recently we have beaten all the top teams and our confidence is quite high,” the midfielder added, referring to their performance in the 2020-21 FIH Pro League.
India took victories over Argentina and Belgium, who took gold and silver in the 2016 Rio Games, and a draw against powerhouse Australia in the nine-team tournament.
Coached by Australian Graham Reid, India has also managed to get rid of some of their bad habits, such as their susceptibility to late goals.
That weakness hurt them especially in the semi-finals of the 2018 Asian Games, where Malaysia scored a last-minute equalizer and then got the upper hand on penalties.
“We learned from that loss and I don’t think we have conceded late goals lately,” said Manpreet.
“Graham tells us, ‘An attack can win us games, but the defense will win us tournaments’. We worked very hard on our defense.
“Instead of awarding those last-minute goals, we’re making them now. It shows how much we’ve improved stamina and fitness.”
COUNTING ATTACKS
Their attack is also a lot sharper, with Reid demanding a “result” from every attack in the opponent’s circle.
“In the past, our attacks often got out of hand. Now the aim is to make every attack count,” said Manpreet.
“If we can’t score a field goal, we should be able to force a penalty corner and try to score from there.
“What’s the point of having some of the best drag flickers in the world if you can’t use their skills?”
Manpreet knows what a medal in Tokyo, regardless of color, can do for the game’s profile in India. While it may not be enough to regain faded glory, hockey could at least reclaim some of the ground it has conceded to cricket.
Years ago Manpreet visited Balbir Singh senior, who was part of three Olympic title-winning teams between 1948 and 56.
“He showed me his medals and I got goosebumps,” Manpreet said of his meeting with the hockey great who passed away last year.
“This is the biggest dream of my life right now, to have an Olympic medal around my neck.”
India will begin their Pool A campaign against New Zealand on July 24.
Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; adaptation by Peter Rutherford
Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; adaptation by Peter Rutherford
