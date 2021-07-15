Explained: What happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive at the Tokyo Olympics?

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in conjunction with international sports federations, published Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) specifying what happens if an athlete tests positive for Covid-19 once the Games begin on July 23.

However, the SSR leaves a few questions unanswered. For example, does a hockey team get a silver medal if it has to withdraw on the day of the final?

What about one-day events and multi-day events?

In general, any athlete or team that has to withdraw due to a positive test for the new coronavirus is not considered disqualified, but not started (DNS). Athletes are tested daily. So for one-day events like shooting, marathons, and weightlifting, an athlete only needs a negative test from that morning.

However, in most sports where events last for several days, a player or team that tests positive can be replaced. In hockey, rugby 7s and handball, if a team tests positive after the first round of knockout matches, it is withdrawn and the team they beat to advance to the second round takes their place. In individual events, for example in athletics, if an athlete is in the finals but tests positive for Covid-19, that person will be replaced by the second highest ranked athlete from the heats. For example, if one of the eight sprinters in the 100-meter final tests positive on the day of the race, the person finishing ninth in the semi-final takes his or her place. There are events such as tennis, badminton and boxing where if a player tests positive, the opponent gets a bye and there is no replacement. If this happens in the final, the player who tested positive will receive a silver medal and the opponent will receive gold.

Newsletter | Click to get the best explanation of the day in your inbox

What happens when closing contacts?

Wrestling has a different rule than any other contact sport like boxing. If an athlete tests positive for, say, the gold medal match of a wrestling match, that athlete will be withdrawn and the person he or she defeated will advance to the semi-finals. The replacement player is not considered close contact despite struggling with the positive player the day before. All the replacement player needs is a negative test on the day of the final.

Do different disciplines have different regulations?

In handball SSR it is stated that in the event that a team that has qualified for the final can no longer participate, the team eliminated by the team affected by Covid-19 will be promoted to the final to compete for the medal. The match for the bronze medal will not be played in this case.

The hockey SSR is similar, but it is not stated whether the team that was unable to participate in the final will receive a medal. Even in wrestling, the SSR mentions that a player who tests positive for the final will be replaced, but it does not state whether that player will receive a medal despite reaching the final.

In football, the SSR is vague because it simply states that FIFA will decide the matter in its sole discretion and take whatever action it sees fit.

What’s it like at events where Indians hope for medals?

In athletics, where javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a medal hope, a positive test on the day of the final means the athlete will be replaced by the highest-ranking competitor from the previous round. Qualifying rounds or heats and finals are held on separate days in athletics.

In sports such as table tennis, archery and hockey, a team/individual who tested positive is replaced by the opponent they defeated in the previous round.

Weightlifting, which Mirabai Chanu is a favorite, is a one-day event, so she needs to make sure she doesn’t test positive on the day of her event.

In wrestling, where Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat compete, an athlete is given a bye if an opponent tests positive on the day of a fight. However, if a grappler tests positive after reaching the final, he or she will be replaced by the person he or she defeated in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, in boxing, badminton and shooting, there is no substitute. However, should a player test positive for a mixed shooting event, he/she may be replaced by another shooter from the country in the same discipline (pistol/rifle/shotgun) already present at the Games.

Should athletes organize their own tests?

Each contingent has an appointed Covid Liaison Officer (CLO), whose job it is to ensure that samples from every individual from that country are collected and submitted on time. The CLO for the Indian team is Prem Chand Verma, a senior bureaucrat.