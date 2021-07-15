Sports
Explained: What happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive at the Tokyo Olympics?
Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), in conjunction with international sports federations, published Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) specifying what happens if an athlete tests positive for Covid-19 once the Games begin on July 23.
However, the SSR leaves a few questions unanswered. For example, does a hockey team get a silver medal if it has to withdraw on the day of the final?
What about one-day events and multi-day events?
In general, any athlete or team that has to withdraw due to a positive test for the new coronavirus is not considered disqualified, but not started (DNS). Athletes are tested daily. So for one-day events like shooting, marathons, and weightlifting, an athlete only needs a negative test from that morning.
However, in most sports where events last for several days, a player or team that tests positive can be replaced. In hockey, rugby 7s and handball, if a team tests positive after the first round of knockout matches, it is withdrawn and the team they beat to advance to the second round takes their place. In individual events, for example in athletics, if an athlete is in the finals but tests positive for Covid-19, that person will be replaced by the second highest ranked athlete from the heats. For example, if one of the eight sprinters in the 100-meter final tests positive on the day of the race, the person finishing ninth in the semi-final takes his or her place. There are events such as tennis, badminton and boxing where if a player tests positive, the opponent gets a bye and there is no replacement. If this happens in the final, the player who tested positive will receive a silver medal and the opponent will receive gold.
Newsletter | Click to get the best explanation of the day in your inbox
What happens when closing contacts?
Wrestling has a different rule than any other contact sport like boxing. If an athlete tests positive for, say, the gold medal match of a wrestling match, that athlete will be withdrawn and the person he or she defeated will advance to the semi-finals. The replacement player is not considered close contact despite struggling with the positive player the day before. All the replacement player needs is a negative test on the day of the final.
Do different disciplines have different regulations?
In handball SSR it is stated that in the event that a team that has qualified for the final can no longer participate, the team eliminated by the team affected by Covid-19 will be promoted to the final to compete for the medal. The match for the bronze medal will not be played in this case.
The hockey SSR is similar, but it is not stated whether the team that was unable to participate in the final will receive a medal. Even in wrestling, the SSR mentions that a player who tests positive for the final will be replaced, but it does not state whether that player will receive a medal despite reaching the final.
In football, the SSR is vague because it simply states that FIFA will decide the matter in its sole discretion and take whatever action it sees fit.
What’s it like at events where Indians hope for medals?
In athletics, where javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is a medal hope, a positive test on the day of the final means the athlete will be replaced by the highest-ranking competitor from the previous round. Qualifying rounds or heats and finals are held on separate days in athletics.
In sports such as table tennis, archery and hockey, a team/individual who tested positive is replaced by the opponent they defeated in the previous round.
Weightlifting, which Mirabai Chanu is a favorite, is a one-day event, so she needs to make sure she doesn’t test positive on the day of her event.
In wrestling, where Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat compete, an athlete is given a bye if an opponent tests positive on the day of a fight. However, if a grappler tests positive after reaching the final, he or she will be replaced by the person he or she defeated in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, in boxing, badminton and shooting, there is no substitute. However, should a player test positive for a mixed shooting event, he/she may be replaced by another shooter from the country in the same discipline (pistol/rifle/shotgun) already present at the Games.
Should athletes organize their own tests?
Each contingent has an appointed Covid Liaison Officer (CLO), whose job it is to ensure that samples from every individual from that country are collected and submitted on time. The CLO for the Indian team is Prem Chand Verma, a senior bureaucrat.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/tokyo-olympics-covid-19-positive-athletes-protocol-7405276/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]