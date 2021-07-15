Candace Parker makes historic (cover) shot for Sky, WNBA





LAS VEGAS The sports world woke up Wednesday to Candace Parkers making history as the first woman and WNBA player to grace the cover of an NBA 2K video game. The response was immediate and the praise universal. Parker overshadowed the hype surrounding the 17th WNBA All-Star Game in which Team WNBA was up against Team USA. It is a signal and a sign around our players and the league, said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. It’s a signal that the WNBA is here to stay and that the next 25 years are going to be really interesting. In her first All-Star appearance in 2013, Parker finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds. On Wednesday night, Parker played in her sixth All-Star Game, and she had five points, five rebounds and five assists. Team WNBA won 93-85 and Arike Ogunbowale was named MVP. Engelbert said after the game that she had never seen so much defense played in an All-Star Game. Parker’s performance with the Sky left no doubt that she belonged on the All-Star roster. Despite having to play eight games with a high ankle sprain at the start of the season, Parker’s impact on the team cannot be overstated. Without Parker, the Sky had a seven-game slip. On her return, they flipped the script with a seven-game franchise setting. Parker is the franchise player the Sky needs since they traded off Elena Delle Donne, but even better. In her 14th season, Parker is Skys’ second leading scorer behind first All-Star Kahleah Copper with 13.3 points. Parker also scored 8.8 rebounds and provided 3.8 assists. The Sky is 10-10 at the Olympic break, but 9-3 with her on the floor. Parker’s NBA 2K22 cover is not only a signal of what’s to come for the WNBA, but also what the future holds for the Sky. Candace’s impact on basketball is very little in play, said Sky coach and general manager James Wade. Sky owner Michael Alter said Parkers’ image on the cover reinforces what the organization has built. But what made Alter stand out more was the support from the entire team. This year, Sky team has a unique connection and one that doesn’t come naturally to every organization. Nearly every member of the Sky was in Las Vegas, supporting Parker, Copper, Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley, who won her third three-point match. I’m amazed at the cover, I really am, said Diamond DeShields. As someone who grew up playing video games, that has literally always been a dream. I’m just amazed, to be honest. Parker is the biggest piece of the Skys puzzle and their pursuit of another historic moment, winning the franchise’s first WNBA championship. The focus for the team coming out of the Olympic break should be on developing consistency. When the Sky has clicked on all cylinders, their attack has been fast-paced and their defenses have been disruptive. When that happens, they are a top team. They have to figure out a way to be that squad for four quarters.

