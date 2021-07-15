1900 Olympics: The Only Time Cricket Was Played At Games

With the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23, here are some tidbits from the first two editions of the modern Olympics held in 1896 and 1900.

IMAGE: Greek Spyridon Louis won the first-ever organized marathon at the first modern Olympics in 1896. Photo: Twitter

1896, Olympic Games in Greece:

*A long-lost tradition of ancient Greece, the Olympic Games were revived in Athens for 1,500 years after they were banned by the Roman Emperor Theodosius I.

*Like their old counterpart, the Athens Games in 1896 were a male-only affair. It was the only time in the history of the modern Olympics that there were no female participants.

*There were 241 athletes from 14 countries who took part in the Games, which were held from April 6-15.

*Athletes competed in 43 athletics (track and field), cycling, swimming, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, fencing, shooting and tennis events.

*Medals awarded to winners for the first time. None, however, were made of gold. Athletes who finished first received a silver medal, an olive branch and a diploma, while those in second place received a bronze/copper medal, a laurel branch and a diploma.

*The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has retroactively awarded medals to all third-placed athletes.

*American track and field athlete James Connolly won the triple jump on April 6, 1896 to become the first Olympic champion in over 1,500 years.

*The Games produced the first-ever organized marathon, but nearly half of the participants had to retire from exhaustion. Greek Spyridon Louis won the race – he was a water carrier by trade and if we are to believe the sources, he stopped halfway through the race for a glass of wine at a tavern.

*Swimming events were held in Zea Bay. The participants were taken to a wooden raft and from there they ran to shore using a series of floating, hollowed-out pumpkins as lane markers.

*Germany’s Carl Schuhmann emerged as the most successful athlete of the first Olympics of the modern era, finishing best in four events in gymnastics and wrestling. He also took part in the weightlifting event.

*Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras became the youngest documented Olympian. At 10 years and 218 days old, Loundras took part in the parallel bars team. His team finished third.

*There were no weight classes for the wrestling competition, which was held at the Panathenaic Stadium. This meant there was only one winner among competitors of all sizes. The rules used were similar to modern Greco-Roman wrestling, although there was no time limit.

1900, Paris Olympics:

*The Games were held in Paris as part of the World’s Fair. The organizers are spreading the competitions over five months.

*Unlike the 1896 Athens Games, there were no opening or closing ceremonies.

*It was the first time women participated in the Games

*American-born Helene de Pourtales became the first female Olympic champion as part of the Swiss winning team in the 1-2 tonne sailing event.

*British Charlotte Cooper became the first woman to win an individual Olympic event – the women’s singles tennis competition.

*The athletics competitions were held on a grass pitch that was uneven and often wet. Broken telephone poles were used to create obstacles, and hammer throwers occasionally got stuck in a tree.

*Weightlifting and wrestling were deleted and 13 new sports were added.

*It was the only time cricket was featured at the Olympics. Only two countries participated, Great Britain and host country France.

*Athletes from different countries competed on the same team in tennis, soccer, polo, rowing and tug of war.

*Live pigeons were used as targets in the shooting events. It was the first and only time in Olympic history that animals were killed on purpose. Birds were released one by one from ‘traps’ for the gunmen. The winners were determined by whoever shot the most birds from the sky.

*Franco-Haitian rugby player Constantin Henriquez became the first black athlete to win gold when France defeated Great Britain and Germany. He is also considered to be the first black competitor in the Olympics.