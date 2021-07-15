OU Football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners leadership emphasizes balance off the field as preseason hype grows | Sport

ARLINGTON, Texas Nik Bonitto grinned when asked at Big 12 Media Days if this year’s OU team could be one of the best ever.

The red shirt junior outside linebacker thinks the Sooners need to play at least one game before they are in the running for that title, even though they may have the talent to get there. This off-season, Oklahoma is the preseason media favorite to win its sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and one of the favorites to earn a place in the 2021 College Football Playoff. College football forecasters even chose the Sooners to win the national championship.

Earlier in the day, head coach Lincoln Riley was asked if he thought 2021 would be the year his team could break its CFP release streak and win the playoff outright. Like Bonitto, the fifth year now answered with a smile before saying: This is Oklahoma, every year is the year to do that.

As the buzz around the Sooners has increased with the start of conference media days across the country, the hype of the OU to win the CFP is not unfounded. The Sooners finished last season with an eight-game winning streak, returning as a Heisman favorite at quarterback in Spencer Rattler and boasting a defense with Pro Football Focus No. 1 overall edge rusher in Bonitto.

Still, this preseason hasn’t been perfect for Oklahoma. While the Sooners outdoor season has brought a lot of accolades, it also brings a lot of distractions.

Due to their alleged involvement in an April 15 robbery, Trejan Bridges, Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowan were kicked out of the offseason this season. Henderson and McGowan’s resignation means Oklahoma returns just four running backs, while Bridge’s exit leaves the team without a former five-star wide receiver.

Heading into a season with as much outside noise as ever, the Sooners leaders want the focus to remain within the program.

They just made a mistake, and that mistake was handled by coach Riley, redshirt senior H-back Jeremiah Hall said of the fired Sooners. For now, we’ll focus on the guys we do have (on the team). I lead the guys who are in the locker room now and may the best be the guys we lost.

Hall said he didn’t fully realize his leadership position within the team until this off-season. A conversation with Riley made him realize how to get his teammates together. Hall believes OU has a strong culture supported by the likes of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts and wants to grow it further by the time he graduates.

Bonitto shares Hall’s belief about program culture, but admits it took him a while to believe in it. Bonitto said he sometimes struggled with problems off the field during his freshman season in 2018. His head coach said Bonitto was on thin ice as that season progressed. But Bonitto had several conversations with family members and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch when he had just been on the job for a few months and managed to turn his career around.

You have to make sure you’re doing the right things off the field, Bonitto said. Whether it’s classes, not missing any tutoring or mentoring sessions, that’s where it all starts. Once you get that done, you can come to the soccer field and become a vocal leader(s) playmaker.

I’m not really a rah rah type of guy, but I like to lead by example in all those different aspects. If you don’t take care of yourself off the field, it will affect you on the field.

Riley knows that the culture of his programs is at the top of the list of things he can control. Rileys previously expressed his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, its players’ right to vote in presidential elections and to be vaccinated. He believes that to continue to rank themselves among the best programs in the country, the Sooners must hold themselves accountable every step of the way.

Any time something in our program happens to someone, good, bad (or) in between, I will always evaluate it and always take it into account, Riley said. I am always looking to get better. You are always going to adapt as time goes by.

Oklahoma opens the season on September 4 in New Orleans against Tulane.