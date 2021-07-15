Sports
City of Searcy Investigates Cost to Completely Rebuild Yancey Park Tennis Courts, Converting for Pickleball | News
The pickleball push in Searcy has a new target, requiring the tennis courts in Yancey Park to be completely rebuilt rather than just resurfaced, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
During the Searcy City Councils agenda meeting Thursday, Osborne recalled sharing at an earlier meeting that the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission would pay to resurface the courts and the Yancey and Berryhill parks, with some were converted to pickleball courts. The A&P committee approved the use of $95,000 in tax revenue for the work.
With regard to the Yancey Park courts, however, Osborne said we’ve since learned that they are in such bad shape that it looks like they need to be completely rebuilt, you might say.
He said he met a representative from a company called Pro Track and Tennis last week and took some measurements and gave us an estimate of what it would cost to build six pickleball courts.
Osborne said what the city should do is tear down the cracked and grassy tennis courts, tear down the old fences and redo the lighting.
Hopefully he’ll get back to me in a few weeks with the cost of what it would entail to line pickleball lanes after we rip the tarmac, he said. We’ll have a few different contractors no matter how we do it.
The estimated costs for the pickleball courts were not presented at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Nor were the estimated costs of repairs to the historic Black House, which houses the Searcy Art Gallery, after inspections found signs of deterioration.
Councilman David Morris said he and several other councilors attended a pickleball tournament at the Carmichael Community Center last week.
I learned a lot about pickleball, learned about it firsthand and saw the enthusiasm and saw the large crowd playing there, compared to how much activity we’ve had on the tennis courts over the years, Morris said. I think we should go to some pickleball courts and I think there is a lot of interest in the city. I’ve been in touch with several people and I just want to compliment you [Osborne] to move forward in that direction.
The Carmichael Center also has a group that plays pickleball on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Osborne said he should have some numbers on the re-run of the Yancey Parks courts to bring to the council about work by the August agenda meeting.
Plans to resurface the surface of the Berryhill Park tennis courts and perhaps strip some of them for pickleball courts were not discussed at the agenda meeting.
Osborne estimates that the tennis courts in Searcy are about 40 years old. Osborne originally said he had spoken to an individual, Phillip Walker, who he said repaired tennis courts about working the courts, and submitted a $95,000 cost estimate, but Osborne later said Walker was not licensed to do the work. to do. City engineer Mark Lane said anyone who works in Arkansas and costs $50,000 or more must be a licensed contractor.
