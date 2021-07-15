Tetmeyer: Hockey vs. Baseball | Opinion





Editor’s Note: The next column is a satire piece. Who determined the hierarchy of sports? Seriously, I have no idea, because it makes absolutely no sense in the absolute world. We are a country that for centuries has cheaply built and poorly maintained the image of a strong country that loves violence and will rearrange your face or country if you look the wrong way. We are a “strong” country and our national pastime is basketball. You know, the sport where you can eat, drink, smoke and cheat at the same time in a seven-hour game that ends 1-0. Baseball is currently the third most popular sport in the United States. Hockey is the fourth most popular. Hockey should definitely be the more popular of the two. First, hockey is football and baseball, but faster, and with players running around with sharp knives at their feet. A player could cut his opponents if they aren’t careful, and they did. Meanwhile, in baseball, I throw a ball right at you real quick because you’re hurting my feelings. Pitchers are also incredibly soft. They are the biggest selfish group of prima donnas who have some unwritten rules to make them feel better. Don’t hit 3-0, especially if your team is ahead. Don’t step on the hill. Don’t bunt on a no-hitter. Don’t stare at home runs. Don’t talk about a no-hitter or perfect game while it’s happening. I’m actually a true believer of the latter, but it’s still a specific unspoken rule for pitchers. Most pitchers are the focus of many baseball slide-and-shout parties. Meanwhile, most of the nuance rules in hockey apply to fighting, which is an unofficial official part of the game. And you have to either be in a stalemate with the man or on the ground before the fight ends. In addition, the puck, or any other human traveling at high speeds, can hit you at any point in the game. You usually see the ball hitting you in baseball. It’s not such a crazy switch. Both originated from European stickball games and came over with immigrants. Both have a long, rich history. And both have teams in America and Canada. Hockey would certainly help to strengthen relations with allies if the border countries that play it share the same enthusiasm for it. More importantly, hockey can satisfy us between football seasons, as both sculpted, padded men slam into each other as they try to get a flying object into a goal. Hockey is more physical, with a shorter season and games that don’t require a calculator to understand. Also in hockey I can see athletes fighting really for free instead of paying $60 to hopefully see someone punch and not just hug each other. And who wouldn’t want to look a little more like Canada?

