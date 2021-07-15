Suspicious sports betting warnings dropped 41% in Q2





The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has revealed a 41% drop in reports of suspicious bets in 2Q21 compared to both the same quarter in 2020 and the first quarter of this year. According to information published on Wednesday, there were 38 cases of suspicious bets in the second quarter, compared to 64 in the first quarter and 65 in the second quarter of 20. Of the 38 reports, 18 were in Europe and five in Asia and South America. Football bets led to 16 warnings, table tennis nine, followed by tennis and eSports at six each. The 38 cases in the second quarter, added to the 64 cases in the first quarter, bring the total for the middle of the year to 102 reports reported by the association, said Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA. Football generated the highest number of alerts in that period with 28, followed by tennis (24) and eSports (23). These three sports comprise almost 75% of all reports reported in the first half of 2021. IBIA’s expanding membership means that, as outlined in the recently published Optimum Betting Market report, it now represents US$137 billion in global regulated betting revenue per year, making it the largest customer-facing integrity platform in the world with nearly 50% of the commercial online market. The IBIA statistics show that the six tennis warnings were the lowest sports since IBIA began producing quarterly reports in 2015. However, the 16 football betting warnings were 33% higher than in 1Q21. The International Betting Integrity Association is the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed gambling industry. Operated by operators, it protects members from corruption through a monitoring and alert platform that detects and reports suspicious activity in its members’ betting markets. The association has long-standing information-sharing partnerships with leading sports and gambling regulators to use its data and prosecute corruption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asgam.com/index.php/2021/07/15/suspicious-sports-betting-alerts-down-41-in-q2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos