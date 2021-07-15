Denver Broncos: Peyton Manning Offers Perspective on Executive Adoption After Ownership Change





As it stands, many insiders believe that ownership of the Denver Broncos will soon be transferred from the Bowlen family to an outside lover within the next calendar year. While it would be a sad day for Broncos fans to see team ownership beyond Pat Bowlen’s heirs, such a transfer would bring a great deal of excitement and change. Change can be scary, but it can also be good. In fact, it is sometimes necessary in an ‘adapt or die’ situation. The Broncos recently chose to evolve and quickly changed through the team’s front office when John Elway resigned from his long-held GM duties and passed the torch to George Paton. As president of football operations, Elway still has a year to go, which aptly matches the timeline many expect the Broncos to be sold off. If the Broncos are sold and if Elway doesn’t return after 2021 (that’s a lot of “ifs”), the vacuum created at the top of the team’s football executives might need to be filled by another NFL power broker — like, let we say, Peyton Manning. As the Broncos continued to struggle after Super Bowl 50, many fans languished in hopes that CEO Joe Ellis and/or Bowlen’s heirs would approach Manning for an Elway-esque executive role. That never happened, and now the NFL’s only five-time MVP will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Manning made the media rounds during MLB All-Star Week and was cornered by 9NEWSMike Klis and asked if he would even be interested in such a role if the Broncos ownership is transferred to someone else. “I live in Denver and am a Broncos ambassador, fan, season ticket holder. Been to every game for the past 5 years. So I’m interested in what’s going to happen, like everyone else, because I care. “Just like I care about the Colts, University of Tennessee. I’ve been going from year to year in this 2nd chapter. I’m going to try to do this this year. I’m not going to pass that because you try different things and you might like maybe not. “Look, being part of the game is important to me. I’ve found different ways to engage with it. Watching a movie with Joe Namath and Raymond Berry, I mean, that’s a dream come true for a football junkie like me. But I will always be part of the Colts and (more). “Bronco organizations somehow. But I’m interested in what’s going to happen. I’ve officially said no to something forever. I’ve just said no to some things every year. Maybe next year things will change. So who knows what will happen there.” What happens next for the Broncos? Don’t miss any news and analysis! Take a moment and Sign up for our FREE newsletter and get the latest Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Clear as mud, huh? Manning left the issue ambiguous, basically saying the answer would be “no” now, but could change next year depending on the occasion. For now, Broncos Country would be wise to curb Manning’s hopes of succeeding Elway as the team’s top football manager and instead stick with the new Paton regime. While the Broncos haven’t exactly undergone a turnaround under Paton’s leadership, the freshman GM raised the floor of the team’s quarterback room by taking over Teddy Bridgewater, rebuilt the secondary via free agency and the NFL draft, and added placed a few strategic toe-offensive weapons. If Drew Lock turns a corner this summer, the Broncos will be in a good position to challenge in the AFC West. If not, Bridgewater provides the team with a floor high enough to make it plausible that Vic Fangio can win some games if the head coach’s defense turns out to be just as good in reality as it is on paper and if the Broncos transform into a true ball control attack with Melvin Gordon and rookie second-rounder Javonte Williams as a formidable two-headed hasty attack. If/when the Broncos are sold, more change will come to the Mile High City. Until and unless that happens, the idea of ​​Manning returning to the club as an executive seems low. On the other hand, Manning had no qualms about playing in Elway’s shadow, so maybe it wouldn’t be too hard to lead a team in the place of the Super Bowl-winning former GM. Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen. Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on Youtube for daily Broncos livestream podcasts!

