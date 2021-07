Our ideology in white ball cricket needs to change, maybe bring in new players: Ramesh Powar | Cricket News

CHELMSFORD: Indian women’s cricket team coach Ramesh Powar said an “ideological shift” is needed to transform the side into a “fearless unity” in whiteball matches, as he reflected on successive defeats against England.

Indian women lost both WODIs and WT20I series, which ended Wednesday, by identical 1-2 margins and coach Powar called for a change of mind or a few new mid-level batters that can be “shaped” according to the team ethos.

Red skipper Mithali Raj, whose stroke rate isn’t the most impressive either, others like Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia and Punam Raut have struggled.

“Mithali is hitting well, but we need the support of at least one extra batter to put pressure on mid-range opponents after Powerplays,” Powar said at the end of the series.

However, he believes that an ideological shift takes time and cannot happen overnight.

“We have to be fearless. I cannot force them in the first series. They have played with a certain ideology and we cannot make drastic changes. We have to judge what suits them,” said the former Indian off-spinner.

“To get them out (the current slow batting in middle overs) (we have to) convince them and to do that it takes a lot of communication. Fearless is how modern cricket will be played.”

Powar admitted that casting efforts so far have not worked.

“There are two ways. Form them (current party) or recruit other middle-class players to raise the bar. It’s that simple,” Powar was ready to read the riot act.

“This time we tried a few combinations and it didn’t work and in the future we might try something new, bring in new players, or mold them.”

Powar indicated that he would try to do it with the available resources until the World Cup over 50 in New Zealand. Although he did not name anyone, but he seemed disappointed that Jhulan Goswami was saved, no other pace bowlers were chosen.

“Until the World Cup we have to find a way to get a mid-order where we can say they can definitely get us 250. It’s up to all stakeholders. The captain, the vice-captain, selectors and myself, we’ll discuss these stuff.”

“We need to improve the fast bowling department,” he added, saying: “We only look to Jhulan to perform. There should be some support for her.”

The coach is happy that Harmanpreet Kaur was in her element in the last two T20 matches.

“It’s nice for everyone. Her scoring ability is important for everyone. The way she hit, we can see that flair and in the future we will see another Harmanpreet.”

“In the last two innings she looked like the old Harman. She will now play against The Hundred and get playing time and that’s what we like as a team. Game time. That’s where England led the way and we missed.”

“They played domestic cricket and we didn’t have too many friendlies.”

