Two Ohio State Soccer Players Take a Different Approach to NIL





A few Ohio state soccer players have taken a different approach to getting approvals now that NIL is legal. Since NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) was introduced for college athletes on July 1, most have signed some kind of endorsement agreement. Ohio State soccer players Teradja Mitchell and Harry Miller have a different approach to NIL. Mitchell, a senior expected to start at Will linebacker, has started his own clothing line. The Virginia Beach resident said: BuckeyesNow he uses his major well, “I’ve wanted to start a clothing brand for a while. My major is Fashion and Retail Studies and coming from a fashion hub like Virginia where you have icons like Pharrell, Missy Elliott and Pusha T has always inspired me to go down that same path.” His ability to think outside the box is evident in the name he chose for his fledgling company: Above the Empire. Mitchell explains his choice this way, “The message behind all this is to strive for a level that is out of this world while bringing to the world an abstract streetwear brand that anyone can wear – even people who aren’t sports fans, which is why I didn’t bother with sports.” Harry Miller has also created a clothing line, but he uses his for a different purpose. All of Miller’s winnings M4N products go to a school in Las Brasiles, Nicaragua. Buckeye’s offensive lineman has been doing mission work there since he was in high school and is something he is very passionate about. Miller says the proceeds will go toward providing education, food, medicine, therapy and discipleship. He told The Columbus Shipment, “I am extremely lucky to have good friends, a good family support system, clothing and food. I have my guitars and my books, so there isn’t really much else I want to buy. The reality is that the money can be stretched much further for many more people, which is why it is the most utilitarian thing you can do. It would be rude of me not to take note, especially for a community that has supported me for over a decade now. They deserve it.” Miller, who has a 4.0 GPA in mechanical engineering, says there are many other players looking to use NIL for a similar purpose. “I think the only reason I was able to jump on something quickly was because I had a history with it. Every locker room is full of great guys, and you give a man a purpose that he cares about, I think there is nothing that he wouldn’t do to support that goal.” Two Buckeyes approaching NIL differently. One as businessman. One as a philanthropist. There is a lot of skepticism about NIL, but Mitchell and Miller show how it can be used in very positive ways. You can find Teradja Mitchell’s Above the Realm line by searching for the name at Instagram. Harry Miller’s H4N products can be found by clicking here.

