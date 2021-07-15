Tennis fever back in Seymour with large camp turnout

The rain couldn’t hold them off Monday, the heat couldn’t hold them back on Tuesday, and nothing will stand in the way of Seymour’s youth tennis camp, which is being held in high school this week.

The numbers weren’t the highest for Seymour’s tennis camp in the past, but that wasn’t the case this year.

The Owls saw a huge turnout this week with more than 80 kids flooding the purple lanes between first and eighth graders.

“It’s really exciting for the game of tennis,” said high school girls tennis head coach Sharon Wood. “In recent years, our numbers in our camps have decreased and we don’t know why, but we think the tennis fever is back in Seymour.”

Wood believes the success of the programs at this time is helping to raise awareness and interest in tennis in Jackson County.

Wood’s girls’ team has just started winning the Hoosier Hills Conference and Section and will advance to the Regional Championship game last spring.

By Tuesday night, four different stations had been set up for the camp, and the campers were divided into four different groups based on the color of their name tag.

The first station was run by Wood, who learned forehand strikes along with proper technique and footwork before hitting the ball.

The second station was run by assistant coach Bob Wood, who taught air strikes.

The third station was run by boys’ head coach Brandon Davis, who was on the other side of the net giving some accuracy drills with hula hoops as the target.

The fourth and final station was run by assistant coach Liz Davis, who had buckets of water for the kids to sit in a circle and play “dribble, dribble, drop,” which is a variation of duck, duck, goose.

Instead of tapping someone on the head, they would drop water droplets from a cup onto someone’s head, dumping the entire cup to signify “drop” and running around the circle to get the open seat without getting tapped .

The main objective of the camp during the week is to work on the basics and the big shots forehand, backhand, volley and overhead.

Wood said they would start working on some shifts later in the week and teach the kids some terminology.

“What is a split-step? What is a turn? What is a follow-through? What is inbounds? What is out of bounds?” said Wood.

In addition to the coaching staff who ran the stations, they had more than 30 high school volunteers from both the boys’ and girls’ teams to keep things in order.

“They set a very good example. Their attitude was good. Their enthusiasm was good,” said Wood. “They’re really good at pulling kids aside and giving advice, and the kids love it when they join in the games.”

Each day of the five-day camp is designed to progress from what was done the day before. Camp ends Friday, and by the time that day comes, Wood wants the kids to know the basics of what’s been learned all week.

She wants them to know when to say forehand, to know exactly which way to go, and to have the racket in one hand.

“We want them to have the basics and know that when they start practicing with mom and dad, they know this is forehand, this is backhand, volley means the ball didn’t hit the ground, and we’ll get there.” ,” she said.

With such a large turnout, Wood hopes it will only help grow the tennis programs in Seymour, whether it’s high school or high school. Interest in the sport was high this week, which meant that tennis fever was fully present.

“It’s really exciting and so much fun to look to the future that so many kids are excited about the game of tennis,” Wood said.