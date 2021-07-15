



Pakistani head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Photo: Geo.tv/ file Misbah-ul-Haq blames the domestic lineup for England series loss.

Head coach says it needs to be looked at where things went wrong in Pakistan during PSL.

Haq says Pakistan’s defeat in England was “as surprising to all of us as it was to everyone at home.” ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 3-0 money laundering in England was due to the country’s ‘weak domestic cricket system’, says head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. Haq believes England had the luxury of shuffling its resources. Unlike England, finding a replacement or a new player for a particular place becomes difficult [for Pakistan]Haq was quoted as saying by The news. He spoke at a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The power of the system allows England to fill the vacuum. We have no such luxury. We find it difficult to pick the right player in the mid-range because a strange performance in T20 League cricket sometimes helps a player earn a place in the team,” continued Haq. Suit vs Scary: England series benchmark to check Pakistan team status ahead of T20 World Cup, says Misbah Mis He said countries like England have multiple choices because of the “strength of their system. Haq said Pakistan’s defeat in England was “as surprising to all of us as it was to everyone at home.” “We have no words to defend the 3-0 loss that came after a series of wins. We thought we were able to beat the best, as we had shown in the past series. But now I think we can have to start from scratch.” he said. The head coach regretted that the Pakistani squad was not even able to defend a solid total. “The bowlers didn’t bowl according to a plan, nor were they supported by the outfield players. I don’t think you can point anyone out,” he said. Haq said everyone failed, including the players and management. Suit vs Scary: PCB’s mistake Pakistan lost to England, says former cricketer Abdul Rauf “We were nowhere in the first two games, but we should have won the third. The bowlers weren’t at their best throughout the series, which was a bit surprising to everyone, he said. The head coach said it should be looked at where things went wrong in Pakistan during PSL. Obviously we need to pick up our game in the upcoming series. You can’t write off the green shirts solely on the basis of one bad series. We had won some tough series coming into this ODI series and hopefully we will do that again, he said.

