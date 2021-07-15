Sports
Sam LaPorta Wants To Be A Versatile Piece With Hawkeye Football
Entering his junior season in 2021-22, Hawkeye junior tight end Sam LaPorta is looking to increase his versatility on the field.
Hawkeye football junior Sam LaPorta doesn’t feel the pressure to live up to Tight End U’s Iowas legacy.
I’m just focusing on being the best version of myself, as a football player and outside of football, LaPorta said at a news conference on Wednesday. But I think it’s cool to have that in my corner, Tight End U, it gives me a chip on the shoulder, just like people criticize players on the team for not performing at a certain level.
But since football in Iowa raises high expectations for its tight ends, LaPorta doesn’t see itself as good as former Hawkeyes George Kittle, TJ Hockenson or Noah Fant.
I don’t know if I could ever make it happen [Tight End U], that’s the thing that’s crazy about it, LaPorta said. I still have two years to go, I’ve never worn a red shirt, I’m just trying to make the most of the time I have now.
In his 2021-22 junior season, LaPorta hopes to become a versatile piece of the Hawkeyes offense as the first tight end.
I’m going to do what’s asked of me every week, LaPorta said. Obviously I’d like to wrap the stat line but I’m also blocking for 70 plays a game if that’s what [offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz] want me to do.
LaPorta played in all eight Hawkeyes games in 2020-21, scoring 33.1 yards per game and one touchdown.
Averaging 10 yards per catch, Hawkeye quarterback Spencer Petras sees LaPorta as a valuable part of the Iowa offense.
Tight ends feature in many of our offensive moves, Petras said. And having a man I can trust, who I know is very good both physically and mentally physically with how he walks his routes and handles the ball, mentally with how he knows what I’m thinking, how he understands how he cover must beat and defenders can beat, it’s really important.
LaPorta came in at 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds and has gained 15 pounds since joining the Hawkeyes as a freshman, and he hopes to use it to improve his blocking on the field.
We work a lot on our lower body in the weight room, said LaPorta. So, just transferring that work from my lower body in the weight room to another human, basically, to move them where I want. I think I am growing in stature and strength with the help of the strength coaches. I feel like I’ve become a better blocker.
LaPorta entered his first full spring training in 2021 and entered his third year with the Hawkeye squad. He joined the team in the fall of 2019, and spring practices were canceled in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19.
LaPorta worked with Petras during the spring exercise via routes in a more stable environment than the fall preseason camp. LaPorta said practice and consistent reps with Petras has been the most critical aspect of practice to date.
And with no COVID-19 protocols separating the Hawkeye football team by predetermined groups, LaPorta has also had the opportunity to build chemistry with the quarterback, especially on the golf course.
sam [LaPorta] is a good golfer, I played golf with him a few times, said Petras. He’s a proud member of Finkbine’s ground crew, so I went there. But just hanging out with our teammates and our friends were friends, and any good team will spend time together outside the facility.
