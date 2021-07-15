Daily News Girls Tennis All-Stars 2021: Schulson raises the bar | Local sports





Caroline Schulson Newburyport, Soph., Singles (MVP) Caroline Schulson, an acclaimed prospect of the USTA circuit who has long been projected as a future college star, made an immediate impact in her first season of high school tennis, delivering one of the best individual seasons of an area player in the game. post history. Schulson was undefeated in the spring, hitting a perfect 15-0 on first basehits, leading Newburyport to a CAL Kinney title and a trip to the Division 2 North Finals. Rarely tested, the sophomore cruised through the CAL before setting her competition aside in all three games of state tournaments. Her biggest win came in the Division 2 North Final, when she dominated Winchester’s No. 1 singles player, herself one of the best players in the state 6-0, 6-0 in an extraordinary showcase of high-level tennis. After the season, Schulson was honored as CAL Kinney Player of the Year, and in addition to tennis, she was a 2019 Daily News All-Star in cross country as a freshman. Olivia Colby Pentucket, Sr., singles Twice Daily News All-Star. Earned Daily News MVP and All-CAL as a sophomore in 2019. Pentucket’s No. 1 singles player went 7-5 in the spring. Senior tri-captain swept the opening game of the season against North Reading 6-0, 6-0 and later won again with the same score against Rockport. Won in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in close match against Lynnfield. Led Pentucket with a stunning run to Division 3 North Semifinals as a sophomore and was named to the Daily News All-Decade team for 2010. Dedicated to Franciscan University in Ohio. She Doucette Newburyport, Sr., singles All-CAL. Second singles star was the area’s most improved player. Went 11-3 in the season, including 10-1 in the regular season. Played a vital role in leading Newburyport to Season 14-1, CAL Kinney title and appearance in Division 2 North Finals. Earned 7-5, 6-4 win against Marblehead in Division 2 North Semifinals. Also won 6-3, 6-3 in crucial road win over CAL contender Lynnfield. Previously played second doubles as a sophomore for Clippers. Molly Page Newburyport, Sr., doubles All-CAL. Senior paired with fellow co-captain Molly Page to form the area’s most dominant double tandem. Went undefeated in the regular season, finishing 13-1 overall, helping Newburyport win the CAL Kinney title and reach the Division 2 North Finals. Earned decisive points in three 3-2 team wins, including a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 marathon win against Manchester Essex. Also won 6-4, 7-5 to take the state tournament victory over Arlington. Li McClure Newburyport, Sr., doubles Twice Daily News All-Star. Two-time All-CAL.Senior teamed up with fellow co-captain Molly Page to form the best doubles team in the area. Went undefeated in the regular season, finishing 14-1 overall, helping Newburyport win the CAL Kinney title and reach the Division 2 North Finals. Came from behind to take a massive 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to beat Manchester Essex 3-2. Also won 6-4, 7-5 to take the state tournament victory over Arlington. Played one match paired with Ana Lynch in the first doubles, beating Rockport handily. FAIR MENTION Amesbury Meryn Upson, Soph., singles Newburyport Elizabeth Newman, Sr., doubles; Ana Lynch, Frosh., doubles pentucket Parker Greason, Jr., singles Triton Julia Casaletto, Sr., singles

