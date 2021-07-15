What Chicago hockey writers really thought about Duncan Keith’s play in 2021

Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Article content I’m going to suggest that it’s hard to get an opinion about Duncan Keiths’ play in the 2021 season that isn’t tainted by reasoned reasoning, colored by either a desire to make the trade look good or to make the trade look good. to look bad. Many fans and writers in Edmonton have already delved into their stances on Keith.

Article content To get around this problem, I looked at reports of Keith’s play coming out of Chicago before there was some idea that he might be traded. The reports come from hockey writers and bloggers covering the team. They are not hockey managers or scouts, but they have seen Keith play almost every game this past season. This way they have an edge over you and me. On May 15, Ben Pope, hockey writer for the Chicago Sun Times, said, reported that Keith had lived up to expectations for the 2021 season. Wrote Pope: Keith obviously slows down with age and would be better served with fewer minutes of play. But as an aspiring 38-year-old who still plays a huge role (and is still loved in Chicago), he lives up to all reasonable expectations.

Article content On June 11, Mil Savich of Second City Hockey reported that Keith had had a mixed year. Keith is in the back nine of his career and no longer the player he was in his prime. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t a good player anymore, nor that he can’t make a capable contribution at the NHL level. Goodol No. 2 didn’t really have great numbers in 2021, but adding context helps explain why. First and foremost, the now 37-year-old Keith has lost some of the speed that once earned him the nickname The Flash. While it’s frustrating to see one of the all-time Blackhawks greats in decline, every one of Chicago’s veteran blue-liners was guilty of making mistakes on a nightly basis, suggesting that a difficult/flawed system whether misuse could be as much to blame as Keith himself. There were a number of shifts where Keith looked really good and just as many where he looked like he was putting up the ‘not interested’ sign.

Article content Even if he takes off the rose-colored glasses, Keith still has a lot of value to offer. Keith is a future Hall of Famer with experience, leadership, and a list of intangibles that exceeds the fire escape at UC. There is a lot the young core of Hawks talent can learn from him, and in a slightly smaller role in the middle pair he would be an excellent player on a team that could make a deep play-off run. Just before the trading rumors started, Jimmy Lynch of the Blackhawkup blog gave Keith an overall grade of B on the season. Keith might not be a good idea to be team leader in Ice Age at 23:25 per game. The defender is not getting any younger and now may be the time to pass the torch to the next era of defenders this season. Keith isn’t on the team to score goals, he’s there to keep the puck out of the net and do everything he can to help win. Therefore, his contract is still not an obligation for this team and Keith never will be. Keith continues to find ways to stay on top of his game.

Article content Finally, after the trade rumors broke, Vincent Parise of the Dawindycity.com gave a number of trading scenarios that he believed reflected Keith’s worth, including Edmonton sending second and fourth round picks to get Keith. Said Parise or Keith: He’s still a very useful defender even at his age. It’s sad, but he’s still probably the best defender on the team in the last two or three years as he got older. If he went to a team where he was put to good use, you could see him have a really nice year. my opinion 1. Overall, we see a positive assessment of Keith’s play over the past year. What should we make of these reviews? I attach some importance to these observations, but not much, largely because the hardest thing for any fan or writer is to judge defenders’ play fairly and accurately. Other than hits and blocked shots, there are no stats available to the public that directly measure players’ individual defensive contributions. That’s why, more than in any other positional game, you’ll see massive disagreement over the value of defenders. We are really paralyzed as there are no definitive stats to guide the opinion, unlike with forward where points scored are a rough but useful proxy for value. We’re seeing this dynamic now in Edmonton, with fans having huge disagreements over d-men like Ethan Bear and Kris Russell.

Article content 2. That said, most fans can see a d-man who is really raunchy. If a player really doesn't get the job done in a significant way, almost everyone will notice. It was therefore encouraging that observers from Chicago had many good things to say about Keith. It's clear to me that they didn't see one of the weakest d-men in the NHL. It's also clear that they've seen a lot of admirable things in Keith's game.

