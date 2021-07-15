Tokyo 2020 Olympics: List of Indian Athletes who have booked a seat at the mega event | Olympics





More than 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23. This includes two relay and two hockey teams. The number of athletes competing in the Olympics has increased in each of the past three editions. Below are the names of all Indians who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, sorted by sport, discipline and category: Archery Tarundeep Rai, men’s recurve Atanu Das, men’s recurve Pravin Jadhav, men’s recurve Deepika Kumari, women’s recurve Badminton PV Sindhu, Women’s Singles B Sai Praneeth, Men’s Singles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, men’s doubles boxing Vikas Krishan (Men, 69kg) Lovlina Borgohain (Women, 69kg) Ashish Kumar (Men, 75kg) Pooja Rani (Women, 75kg) Satish Kumar (Men, 91kg) Mary Kom (Women, 51kg) Amit Panghal (Men, 52kg) Manish Kaushik (Men, 63kg) Simranjit Kaur (women, 60kg) Rider Fouad Mirza is the first Indian rider to qualify for the Games in 20 years. He sealed his quota in eventing after leading the group in the individual event category during the South East Asia and Oceania qualifiers in November 2019. screens Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics. The Chennai saber fencer booked her slot for Tokyo 2020 via the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method at the Budapest Saber World Cup, an Olympic qualifying event, in Hungary in March. golf Anirban Lahiric Udayan Mane Aditi Ashok Gymnastics Pranati Nayak is only the second Indian gymnast to qualify for the Olympics. The artistic gymnast made the cut in May via the Asian quota. Hockey Men’s National Team National women’s team Both teams, led by Manpreet Singh (men) and Rani Rampal (women), qualified in November 2019 and each of them will transport an 18-man squad to Tokyo 2020. Judo Sushila Devi Likmabam will be India’s only entrant to judo in Tokyo 2020. She made the Olympic cut in the extra-lightweight (48kg) women’s division as the highest-ranked Asian judoka outside the top 18 in the Olympic Games Quota (OGQ) rankings . . Rowing Indian rowers Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh qualified in the men’s lightweight double sculls event at the Asian qualifiers in Tokyo, Japan, in May. The sailing Nethra right, radial laser Vishnu Saravanan, laser standard KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar, 49er Shoot As many as 15 Indian archers have achieved Olympic qualifiers to date, making it the country’s largest contingent at all of the Games. Anjum Moudgil, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Apurvi Chandela, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Divyansh Singh Panwar, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Deepak Kumar, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Tejaswini Sawant, Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Position Sanjeev Rajput, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position Manu Bhaker, 10m Women’s Air Pistol Yashaswini Singh Deswal, women’s 10m air pistol 10. Saurabh Chaudhary, Men’s 10m Air Pistol 11. Abhishek Verma, Men’s 10m Air Pistol 12. Rahi Sarnobat, Women’s 25m Pistol 13. Chinki Yadav, Women’s 25m Pistol (Replaced by Elavenil Valarivan) 14. Angad Veer Singh Bajwa, Man Skeet 15. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Skeet. for men Swimming Sajan Prakash, Men’s 200m Butterfly Srihari Nataraj, Men’s 100m Backstroke Maana Patel, women’s 100m backstroke Table tennis Sharat Kamali Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Sutirtha Mukherjee Manika Batra Tennis For the first time since 1992, no Indian male tennis player will play in the Olympics. Only Sania Mirza qualified for Tokyo 2020 through her protected ranking and she has chosen Ankita Raina as her partner in women’s doubles. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina, Women’s Doubles Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu will be India’s sole representative in weightlifting in Tokyo 2020. Second in the world, the former world champion is among the favorites for a medal in the women’s 49 kg weight class. wrestle Seema Bisla, women’s freestyle, 50 kg Vinesh Phogat, women’s freestyle 53 kg Anshu Malik, women’s freestyle 57 kg Sonam Malik, Women’s Freestyle 62 kg Ravi Kumar Dahiya, freestyle men 57 kg Bajrang Punia, men’s freestyle 65 kg Deepak Punia, Men’s Freestyle 86 kg Athletics 1. KT Irfan, men’s 20km race walk 2. Sandeep Kumar, men’s 20km race walk 3. Rahul Rohilla, men’s 20km race walk 4. Gurpreet Singh, men’s 50km race walk 5. Bhawna Jat, women’s 20km race walk 6. Priyanka Goswami, women’s 20km race walk 7. Avinash Sable, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase 8. Murali Sreeshankar, Men’s Long Jump 9. MP Jabir, Men’s 400m Hurdles 10. Neeraj Chopra, javelin throw gentlemen 11. Shivpal Singh, gentlemen javelin 12. Annu Rani, women’s javelin throw 13. Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Men’s Shot Put Men 14. Dutee Chand, 100m and 200m. Women 15. Kamalpreet Kaur, Women’s Discus Throw 16. Seema Punia, women’s discus throw 17. 4×400 mixed relay 4x400m relay men

