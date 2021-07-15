Myles Powell is suing Seton Hall, alleging staff misled him over injury

A former Seton Hall basketball star is suing the university for alleging that the team’s coach and medical expert allowed him to play with a serious injury, which worsened his condition and dashed his hopes for an NBA career. .

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the New Jersey Superior Court, 24-year-old Myles Powell alleges that the university, his coach, Kevin Willard, and Tony Testa, the team’s director of sports medicine, acted negligently by admitting him. to face a torn meniscus in his right knee, which he was told was a minor injury that would not worsen if he continued to play for the team through the 2019-20 season.

The lawsuit refers to Testa as the doctor and the team’s doctor, but according to the university’s website he has no medical degree and is not the team’s doctor.