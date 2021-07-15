Feel like eating cricket chips, cinnamon meal worms? Startups in Europe target insect-based biz

Tiziana Di Costanzo makes pizza dough from scratch, by mixing flour, yeast, a pinch of salt, a drizzle of olive oil and something unusual – ground acheta domesticus, better known as cricket powder.

Di Costanzo is an edible insect entrepreneur who teaches cooking classes in her West London home, where she also raises the bugs in a backyard shed with her husband Tom.

Her startup, Horizon Insects, is part of Europe’s emerging edible insect scene, with dozens of insect-based companies offering cricket chips in the Czech Republic, insect burgers in Germany and Belgian beetle beer. The European Union headquarters in Brussels also supports research on insect-based proteins as part of a broader sustainable food strategy.

As the growing world population puts more pressure on global food production, insects are increasingly seen as a viable food source. Experts say they are rich in protein, yet can be grown much more sustainably than beef or pork.

Worldwide, 2 billion people in 130 countries regularly eat insects. The global edible insect market is poised to grow, according to investment bank Barclay’s, citing data from Meticulous Research that predicts it will grow from less than $1 billion in 2019 to $8 billion by 2030.

But despite all the European startups working to make insects tasty, don’t expect them to show up in regular restaurants or on tables just yet. An important reason is a strong cultural bah-factor in Western countries which, according to Arnold van Huis, professor of tropical entomologist at Wageningen University in the Netherlands, is difficult to change.

It’s very difficult to change people’s minds, but insects are absolutely safe to eat, perhaps even more nutritious than meat products, with the only risk of allergies because insects are closely related to crustaceans such as shrimp, Van Huis said.

Instead, people can indirectly eat more insects because the market that shows the most promise is animal feeding. The EU approved insect protein as a feed for fish farming in 2017. The US Food and Drug Administration approved it for chicken feed in 2018, while EU approval for poultry and pigs is expected later this year.

Regulatory changes have also made it easier for European companies looking to sell insects directly to consumers. The EU previously did not rule over edible insects because they were not considered food, forcing individual countries to impose their own rules. To align rules across countries, the EU launched a directive in 2018 that covers insects but requires approval for individual species, paving the way for a wave of authorisations.

According to the International Platform of Insects for Food and Feed, a Brussels-based lobby group, European production of insect-based food products is expected to increase from 500 tons currently to 260,000 tons by 2030.

Insects require a tenth of the land, are responsible for a fraction of greenhouse gas or ammonia emissions, and require much less water than cattle or pigs, Van Huis said.

The first approval came earlier this year for Tenebrio molitor larva, or dried yellow mealworm, following an application from French insect farm Micronutris. The European Commission’s food safety regulators said in a scientific opinion mealworms are safe to eat, although they warned of possible reactions in people allergic to shellfish or dust mites.

Regulators again issued a positive advice for grasshoppers this month, based on an application from Protix, an insect breeding company based in the Netherlands.

Our vision is that insects will move from niche to normal,” said Protix CEO Kees Aarts, who predicted an explosion of food applications among EU regulators.

At Protix’s state-of-the-art vertical farm in Bergen op Zoom, green plastic crates are stacked in towering columns filled with writhing black soldier fly larvae.

The high-tech facility converts the larvae into protein meal and oil for use in fish and pet food. The company also has a line of insect-based snacks and ingredients such as cinnamon mealworms and cricket protein falafel mix and, upon final approval, plans to market frozen, dried or powdered grasshoppers as an ingredient for breakfast cereals, pasta, baked goods, sauces and imitation meats.

In London, Di Costanzo’s Horizon Insects is developing an insect-based cooking ingredient after they discovered there wasn’t much local market for the fresh edible mealworms they sold.

Di Costanzo says the cricket powder she uses in her pizza gives it a very tasty, meaty, healthy taste while boosting its nutritional value with protein, macronutrients and omega acids. Mealworm burgers, on the other hand, are tasty and very easy to make, and powdered mealworms have a mild flavor that allows them to be used in pies, bread and pasta.

Absolutely, I think the future is products made with insects rather than the actual insect, said Di Costanzo, who also complained about post-Brexit bureaucracy that leaves small British edible insect entrepreneurs in the dark.

Antoine Hubert, CEO of France’s Ynsect, says the most lucrative opportunity will come from the sports and health food markets for its mealworm-based protein powder. The company also makes insect protein for fish feed that Hubert said helps farmed salmon grow bigger and faster, while reducing the need for fishmeal — smaller fish caught in large quantities — helping to improve the ocean’s biodiversity.

Investors, including Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition, were among the backers who contributed to Ynsect’s latest $224 million round of funding. The money will fund a vertical farm north of Paris that it says will be one of the world’s largest when completed next year, capable of producing 100,000 tons of commercial mealworm products annually, as well as expanding into North America, where it plans to build another farm in the US and apply for FDA approval for its nutritional products.

Downey Jr. promotes the benefits of mealworm powder and provides a tub of it to talk show host Stephen Colbert.

Could I put this in a smoothie or something?” Colbert asked.

You’re going to make all kinds of things out of it, Downey Jr. replied.