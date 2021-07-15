Inner City Tennis Project makes a difference in the lives of Cincinnati children





Founded in 1986, the Inner City Tennis Project has been making a difference in the lives of thousands of children here in the Cincinnati area for nearly 4 decades. The program aims to provide free and affordable tennis lessons for children, with an emphasis on increasing the participation of inner-city youth. ICTP offers a program aimed at providing quality education and a nurturing social environment, which will help children achieve personal goals, both in tennis and in life. Objectives of the Inner City Tennis project: To give each child a sense of personal and community responsibility. Provide children with information and tools to prevent drug abuse, smoking and violence. Helping children achieve success in school. Assist participants in obtaining academic scholarships and athletic scholarships. provide nutritional information that helps children to adopt healthy eating habits to teach children the benefits of an active lifestyle to enable children to enjoy lifelong learning and sport, tennis to develop tennis skills in children that enable them to will advance as much as their ability and desire permit Free tennis lessons and fitness activities Monday – Friday 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM OR 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Day Camps Full and Half Day (applicants accepted on a rolling basis) Full Day $70/week: 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM hour Half day $40/week. 7:30 AM – 12:30 PM or 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM Location: Losantiville Triangle Tennis Courts (2549 Reading Road). For more information about the Inner City Tennis Project click here.

