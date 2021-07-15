Sports
Penguins Receive Grant To Launch Hockey Diversity Program At Hunt Armory – CBS Pittsburgh
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have received a grant from both the NHL and the National Hockey League Players’ Association to support diversity in hockey and create access to the game for youth players of color in urban neighborhoods.
The money from the grant will come after the Penguins Willie O’Ree Academy launch will focus on repurposing the Hunt Armory into an ice rink.
With the grant, it is furthering discussions between the Penguins, the city and the Urban Redevelopment Authority to build a seasonal hockey rink at the 46,500-square-foot Hunt Armory in Shadyside.
This would become the first public ice rink built within the city limits in decades.
The rink is said to be in operation from November to March and will be the headquarters of the Penguins’ Hockey Diversity Program. It will also include a new high school hockey training academy.
As plans progress, the cost of installing and operating the rink will be supported by the Penguins and there will be no cost to the public.
The Penguins have been committed to giving back to the Pittsburgh community for decades, and we are now one of the leaders of the Leagues’ efforts to improve diversity in the game of hockey, and these investments and programs stand. central to that mission, he said. Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse.
The Penguins plan to have the ice rink in the Hunt Armory before Thanksgiving.
In the meantime, they are planning community engagement efforts this summer.
An ice rink at Hunt Armory would provide an inclusive and accelerated hockey pad for urban youth and it will also be open for public recreational skating.
Along with its youth hockey development plans, it will also serve as a home to local programs including Central Catholic High School, Chatham University and a high school hockey program that will be established with Sacred Heart Elementary School and the Pittsburgh Public Schools.
