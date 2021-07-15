Anti-epidemic Tokyo Olympics New rules for table tennis competitions are not allowed to blow the ball, touch the table and the Malone warm-up match eats two yellow cards a day

Título original: Tokyo Olympics, new rules for anti-epidemic table tennis games are not allowed to blow the ball or touch the table, and Malone gets two yellow cards a day in the warm-up match

There are still nine days to go before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Affected by the new crown epidemic, the rules of this year’s table tennis competition are somewhat strict: players are not allowed to touch the table with their hands or towels and players are not allowed to blow the ball.

These new regulations may pose many challenges for the Chinese national team. The warm-up match held in Weihai, Shandong last week, simulated the competition relations and requirements of the Eastern Olympic Games. As a result, the captain of the national table tennis team Ma Long was usually rubbed by his hands. The sweaty table got two yellow cards in one day. Strong national table tennis players such as Fan Zhendong and Liu Shiwen also bluntly indicated that they are “somewhat uncomfortable” with the new regulations, but they can understand them from an epidemic prevention and safety perspective. While working hard to adapt, they will adjust their mindset and master the rhythm of the game in time to avoid being affected by the new regulations.

Recently, Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, also said in an interview that many difficulties and changes, including the new anti-epidemic regulations such as “prohibition to touch the table and blow the ball”, were preparing for the Olympic Games “extremely difficult”, but after a period of adjustment, “the Chinese table tennis team is ready, waiting for the soldiers to go to Tokyo.”

On July 11, the Chinese table tennis team returned to Beijing after a 40-day sprint training session in Weihai. It will be chartering a flight to Tokyo, Japan in the near future, officially beginning the journey of the Tokyo Olympics.

According to a CCTV News report on the 13th, Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association, said that the Chinese table tennis team has encountered many difficulties in preparing for the Tokyo Olympics this time. “Due to the epidemic, players are not allowed to touch the table with their hands during table tennis matches, even with blowing. .”

The news appeared on Weibos Hot Search and immediately attracted thousands of Chinese internet users to complain. Everyone asked Dongaos repeated horizontal and formal standards for epidemic prevention. Popular comments from Gao Zhan said: Late in quarantine and not in quarantine. Athletes from different countries can live together, but are not allowed to touch sports equipment while exercising. What is the logic? Is it necessary to swim in a pool for one person and change the water for disinfection after a race?…

Moreover, since several table tennis matches were gradually resumed under the new crown epidemic, there has never been a ban on touching and blowing the table to prevent the epidemic.

ITTF tournaments will resume in China in 2020. At that time, the “bubble tournament” mode was adopted, that is, all relevant personnel participating in the tournament must be trained and played in a relatively isolated environment after strict epidemic prevention and testing.

After the Women’s World Cup 2020, the participating players from the various associations prepare for the match, National table tennis women’s team coaching staff Coaching Team leader Ma Lin and Japanese teen Mima Ito compete

Some netizens are even more concerned: “Damn, this new rule makes it impossible for kids to kick off.”

Because you should know that for many table tennis players, touching the table and blowing the ball is a common move that was developed almost from the beginning to learn table tennis. In the daily competition of the Guangguo Ping Pong Team, we see that everyone does these two moves at the same time.

Just touch it, let me touch:

Guoping three consecutive strokes:

This is not the only national table tennis player, some foreign table tennis players will also have such a small habit.

Sweden” Mozart “Nova Waldner”

As for why everyone has this habit, isn’t to say that these two little actions ultimately hold the “unique secrets.”

According to an early report from Information Daily, the head coach of the men’s table tennis team of Jiangxi Provincial Sports Bureau Ball Management Center once explained that athletes are actually “blowing” on the ball. It is very likely that the surface of the ball is covered with dust, just like sometimes athletes. The ball will also usually be placed on clothes or towels to wipe it, all to wipe the ball cleaner, the ball can rub against the racket better and can make a nice spinning ball better. In addition, blowing can be a simple habit for some athletes, or it can be some sort of psychological cue that can relieve itself during intense competitions.

The habit of wiping the table is mainly because the sweat dripping on the table affects the drop point of the ball; or the hand sweat is too much, to avoid slipping, wipe the hand sweat on the table where the ball will not fall (such as under the net).

Although this new regulation has caused a lot of discussion, as it is a regulation, as a participant you must always respect the organizer and abide by the relevant regulations. In order to adapt to these special rules as quickly as possible, Liu Guoliang said the coaching staff did their best during the preparations to improve the players’ ability to withstand pressure and interference.

The Olympic entry list of Chinese table tennis teams has been announced earlier. 6 players and 2 P card (substitute) players go to Tokyo women’s singles: Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha; women’s team: Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha, Liu Shiwen; P card: Wang Manyu. Men’s singles: Ma Long, Fan Zhendong; men’s team: Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin; P card: Wang Chuqin. Mixed Doubles: Xu Xin/Liu Shiwen.

Last week, the Chinese table tennis team held the final Olympic warm-up match before heading to Tokyo, with particular emphasis on strengthening the psychological qualities of the above eight players and enabling them to compete in the Olympic Games in the best condition. Therefore, they simulated the Eastern Olympics competition in a real way. And Dongao’s relevant requirements and regulations are strictly implemented.

It can be said that this warm-up match made them suffer a lot. On the first day of play, the national table tennis captain Ma Long heralded the “double egg yolk” warning: because he wiped the sweat with his hands during the match. On the table, Malone received a yellow card in the men’s singles and doubles.

According to Dong Olympic’s epidemic prevention requirements, athletes in similar situations cannot directly wipe the table with their hands. Instead, they must stop play and ask the referee to intervene, otherwise they may be warned by the referee. Such regulations also made Malone bluntly say that “it can disrupt the rhythm of the athletes, (I) have to readjust.”

Picture of Magazine “Ping Pong World”

Suddenly, an old custom, including veterans of the national table tennis such as Fan Zhendong and Liu Shiwen, is also very uncomfortable, but both said they should respect and comply with the relevant Olympic Games regulations.

From the point of view of safety and epidemic prevention, Fan Zhendong believes that such an arrangement is understandable. He also said that since such an arrangement is for all athletes, it is actually fair; Liu Shiwen also said that he must quickly adapt to such changes and do not violate anything but self-control. In addition to the regulations, you need to adjust your mentality and stabilize your rhythm. In the event that you are cautioned by the referee for negligence, you must also remind yourself not to be influenced in subsequent matches.

This warm-up competition is not intended to compete for the final championship, but to enable Olympic participants to spot problems and deficiencies through the competition. Only by adapting in advance to the rules and rhythm of the Olympic Games can we be calmer when we arrive at the Olympic venues. From the perspective of the competition process, these Olympic participants have basically adapted to the new Eastern Olympic rules.

On the 11th, the Chinese table tennis team returned to Beijing after a 40-day sprint training session in Weihai. Liu Guoliang said this means that the national table tennis has officially ended its five-year Olympic preparations, and the Chinese table tennis team is ready to wait for the soldiers to be sent to Tokyo. “We are ready. We are confident and have achieved our goals in all aspects, including mental state. We will gradually get into the rhythm of the game, adjust our mentality and position, pack light and enjoy the Olympics.”

From the 2008 Beijing Olympics to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Chinese table tennis team has won gold medals in table tennis at three consecutive Olympics. Although mixed doubles events have been added to this year’s Tokyo Olympics, the goal of China’s “Dream Team” remains unchanged and continues to win the gold medal.

According to China News, the Chinese table tennis team will have a short break after returning to Beijing and travel to Tokyo in about a week. The Olympic table tennis competition in Tokyo will begin on July 24, and the Olympic history of mixed doubles will be its first gold on July 26.

