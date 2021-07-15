Bob Baffert: Federal judge rules New York can’t enforce race ban on Hall of Fame horse trainer





A federal judge in Brooklyn ruled on Wednesday that the New York Racing Association (NYRA) cannot enforce its ban on Baffert while Baffert’s lawsuit against the association is still pending.

Baffert is the trainer of Medina Spirit, the horse that tested positive for a banned anti-inflammatory drug called betamethasone after his Kentucky Derby win in May. Baffert was then banned from handling horses at Churchill Downs Racecourse for two years after the positive test was confirmed.

Betamethasone is an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid that is allowed to some extent in horse racing. But Baffert said he was informed that Medina Spirit’s post-race test detected 21 picograms per milliliter — more than double the legal threshold in Kentucky races.

The NYRA banned Baffert in May from the Belmont Stakes, the third race in the so-called Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing. The NYRA called the suspension temporary, but did not offer an end date. In her decision Wednesday, Judge Carol Bagley Amon said the NYRA — which runs all horse racing tracks in the state — violated Baffert’s right to a fair trial by banning him from horse racing in New York City without an opportunity for a hearing. “Fair trial required that Baffert, who had an undisputed ownership interest in his licensed right to race horses in New York, be entitled to a pre-suspension hearing,” Amon wrote, adding that even if the association could prove that needing to suspend a trainer before a pre-suspension hearing could take place, the law required a “quick” post-suspension hearing. “But NYRA has not held a hearing — let alone a quick hearing,” she wrote. “And while NYRA characterizes the suspension as ‘temporary,’ a better description of it would be ‘indefinite,'” Amon added. “With so much at stake, Baffert was entitled to (at least) a ‘quick’ hearing after the hardship that should have already happened.” In a statement issued after the ruling, NYRA defended its decision to suspend Baffert. “On May 17, 2021, at a time of crisis for the sport, the New York Racing Association, Inc. issued emergency measures to temporarily suspend Bob Baffert from racing or training at Belmont Park, Aqueduct Racetrack and Saratoga Race Course,” the statement said. statement. read. “This measure was taken to protect the integrity of thoroughbred racing. NYRA will continue to deliver on that promise so that fans, the gambling public and race participants can rely on it on a level playing field. “NYRA is reviewing the court’s decision today to determine our legal options and next steps,” the statement continued. “What is clear, however, is that Mr. Baffert’s actions and behavior could elevate or damage the sport. We expect Mr. Baffert to exercise proper control over his operation.” Baffert, who had won his record seventh Derby with Medina Spirit’s win, released a statement after the Kentucky Derby’s result was called into question. “After the Santa Anita Derby, Medina Spirit developed dermatitis on his rear. I had him checked out by my vet who recommended the use of an antifungal ointment called Otomax. The veterinary recommendation was to apply this ointment daily to give the horse relief, help heal the dermatitis and prevent it from spreading,” said part of Baffert’s statement. “While we don’t definitively know that this was the source of the alleged 21 picograms found in the post-race blood sample from Medina Spirit, and our investigations continue, I’ve been told by equine pharmacology experts that this could explain the test results … which is why I wanted to be direct about this fact as soon as I learned of this information,” the statement added.

