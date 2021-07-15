Overwhelmed: Christian cricket brings harmony to Pakistan

In 2014, Ahsen Rizvi played first-class cricket in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. Since then, he has been sidelined by Muslim guest players.

However, the 30-year-old Catholic made history by winning the first Christian-centered Harmony Cricket League (HCL) cup this week in the neighboring town of Rawalpindi.

Rizvi led St. Thomas Tigers to victory over Fatima Disciples by seven wickets to win the 2021 HCL final titled Strengthening and connect communities together on July 12.

Church groups, including the Catholic Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, teamed up with ZalmiFoundation and the federal and Punjab governments to organize the competition that began July 10 at St. Marys Academy Ground. Other teams participating were soldiers from the Salvation Army, St Stephen Titanium and the Church of Pakistan.

This is one of the proudest moments of my 15-year career, Rizvi told UCA News after lifting the trophy.

Zalmi Foundation, a non-profit organization associated with Peshawar Zalmi, a Pakistani franchise T20 cricket team, announced the win in a tweet after the final.

It’s an opportunity to mainstream our players into the national team. This idea will promote interfaith harmony in society

Shehryar Africa [chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir] appreciated Zalmi Foundation’s efforts to organize #HCL2021 to promote interfaith harmony and encouraged the young players at the closing ceremony. #BringingBackSmiles, according to the foundation that planned the event.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and the former moderator of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Samuel Azariah of Raiwind, joined Afridi in handing out medals and trophies among the players.

It is a great initiative to bring together Christian youth from different areas of life. It’s an opportunity to mainstream our players into the national team. This idea will promote interfaith harmony in society, Archbishop Arshad said.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts joined Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti and the Bishops at the opening of the tournament. Harmony is actually the need for time. Thanks to our government for taking practical steps beyond conferences, the cardinal said, pointing to the competition’s banner.

The Minister of Sport appreciated the organizers. We own this competition and all stakeholders have a role in it. Pakistan has been shaped in such a way that all communities have the right to live freely in this country,” said Bhatti.

In January, Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former top cricketer, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting religious minorities, saying that members of such communities are equal citizens of Pakistan and that it is the duty of the state to ensure their safety.

In the past seven decades, Pakistan, as a test country, has been represented in international matches by only seven non-Muslim cricketers: five Christians and two Hindus. However, all players in the current national team are Muslims.

In 2005, Catholic-born cricket star Yousuf Youhana converted to Islam and took the name Mohammad Yousuf, depressing millions of minority Christians who used to cheer for the only Christian on the Pakistani team.

A few years later, Yousuf was repeatedly dropped from the national team due to various controversies, including his stated desire to join the Indian Cricket League. The brilliant batsman comes from a poor family in Lahore and became one of the few Christians to play for the Pakistan national team.

Earlier this month, a group of Christian youths complained to the prime minister of Punjabs after being rejected by police because of their religion.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts (second from right) and Archbishop Joseph Arshad (second from left) will distribute the uniforms among the Harmony Cricket League teams at St. Marys Academy Ground in Rawalpindi on July 9. (Photo: Christopher Sheriff)

Bright future

Christopher Sheriff, Church Cricket Chapter Country Coordinator, claims that the Harmony Cricket League will ensure the selection of a Christian player for the national team.

Hopefully by 2023 our community will get the good news. Players of the winning team and man of the series will be featured in the Pakistan Super League scheduled for November. An overweight youth has already been engaged with Zalmi Foundations nutritionist, he said.

We had asked players between the ages of 18 and 22. Next time we will reject players over 30. Announcements were made in seven churches of the Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi to support their teams in the ground. Only a few Christian families showed up. The response from Muslims was overwhelming. Even military officers arrived with their families.

Such efforts are an attempt to discourage the glorification of terrorists and the legacy of the 1980s when Pakistan participated in the Afghan jihad. A counter-narrative is being built that focuses on inclusion and equality to soften the image of our country.

The Zalmi Foundation is planning a Hindu competition in October. Players of winning teams will face a madrasa (Islamic seminary) competition next year.

St. Thomas Tigers celebrate their Harmony Cricket League win at St. Marys Academy Ground in Rawalpindi on July 12. (Photo: Christopher Sheriff)