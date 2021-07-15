OCD aims to remain one of the best programs in Louisiana – Crescent City Sports

It doesn’t take long to summon the scroll.

The elite programs in Louisiana that have won multiple state championships since 2010 are clear.

Acadiana, Archbishop Rummel, Calvary Baptist, Catholic (Baton Rouge), John Curtis Christian, Evangel Christian, Haynesville, Karr, Kentwood, Kinder, Lafayette Christian, Lutcher, Many, Neville, Notre Dame, Oak Grove, Ouachita Christian, Parkview Baptist, Southern Lab, St. Thomas More, University High, and Zachary make up the list.

Of the 22, 21 are official because Southern Lab had to hand in a few titles.

Since 2010, Ouachita Christian has played in 6 state championships and won four times.

Only Acadiana (five) has won more state titles in that time, while Lafayette Christian has matched the Eagles with four championships.

In 27 years on the job, Steven Fitzhugh has won six state championships out of seven overall in OCD history, having led the Eagles to titles in 1997, 2000, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.

Every year is a blessing, win or lose, Fitzhugh said. You enjoy the years of winning and taking home awards, but it’s about the young men who teach, educate and form leaders for life. It was a great year last year and we always look forward to the challenge of each new year and try to enjoy it in the process, trying to win a championship. We have a great staff and great young men who have high expectations.

Ouachita Christian fell a step short a year ago, losing to Calvary Baptist in the Division IV title match at Natchitoches.

Seven starters return in attack from a year ago.

The biggest challenge for the Eagles is replacing quarterback Hunter Herring, now at the University of Louisiana (Lafayette).

Junior Landon Graves (5-10, 180), a two-year defense starter, makes the move to quarterback to lead the way. Graves has some experience and previously went 2-0 as a starter at quarterback.

Landon played a little last year and we have 100 percent confidence in him, Fitzhugh said. Over the years we have always had to replace good players at quarterback and we are blessed to do so. Landon was thrown into the fire in his freshman year and played a huge game. He started on both sides of the ball. I don’t think we’ll miss a beat.

Junior Chad Strickland (5-9, 165) will be the starting running back.

Strickland will be a freshman starter, but he is explosive, Fitzhugh said. Noah Lovelady will also play.

Senior Tristan Wiley (6-2, 185) was an all-state wide receiver a year ago. Wiley has offers from Air Force and Middle Tennessee. Senior Thomas Culp (5-9, 170) also brings talent and experience to the position.

Wiley is incredibly good and we expect even greater things from him, Fitzhugh said. He likes to work hard and will be very successful at the next level. It’s been a long time since we had such a sought-after receiver, a player of great size and speed who won the state title in the 300m hurdles. He’s a good one.

The offensive line should be pretty good with four of the five starters returning.

Senior Andy Weatherford (6-4, 295) leads the way and is a recurring all-state performer in tackle. Senior James David Miller (6-1, 240) also returns and is a standout, along with two-way star Casey Cobb (6-3, 225). Senior Avery Pilgreen (6-1, 210) is also back for the Eagles.

We have a very experienced line of attack, Fitzhugh said. All four boys started as sophomores and returned last year. It is a strength of our team, the strength of our team.

While the offense is experienced and talented, the defense is a lot younger and needs to mature quickly.

A senior Casey Cobb was an all-state defensive lineman last season and he has a good running mate in Miller.

Cobb was fantastic last year, Fitzhugh said. He is one of the most prolific defensive linemen we’ve had in two decades. He plays with a lot of passion. Miller started last year and we need a few more to grow up. Ryder Bentley (6-5, 235) could also produce big things. His father is one of our coaches.

In the back, Wiley and Graves return as sophomore Noah Lovelady (6-1, 195) started as a freshman and will also see time to run back. Senior linebacker Barham White (6-1, 170) and sophomore linebacker Zach White (5-11, 170) also return as starters.

We return Lovelady and he led us in tackles as a freshman, Fitzhugh said. He runs very well. I think he’s a prospect in Division One. He can really play. He can do what you need. Junior Colin Cork is another linebacker who played well towards the end of last season and we expect him to be good. Wiley and Graves will play in the secondary, along with Garrett Simmons, who will play strong safety.

Graves was an all-state gambler a year ago and plays the game of spades.

The schedule is getting tough again.

The Eagles open on the road at Southwood and at two-time defending Class 1A State Champion Oak Grove in the District 2-1A opener for both teams in an early season showdown.

We’ll start with district in week two, all the way through week nine, Fitzhugh said.

Next up is a home game with Sicily Island ahead of the Cedar Creek and St. Frederick road races.

Games with Delhi Charter and River Oaks follow before the Eagles close with three consecutive home games against Tensas, Delhi and Mangham.

The Mangham game will set us up for the playoffs, Fitzhugh said. Oak Grove will definitely be the team to beat again. They return several good players and are used to winning. They have talented players from the first division. They have a set schedule. It’s always a good fight.

Expectations are always high, make that sky-high for OCD under Fitzhugh. What else did you expect from the Eagles?

Every year it doesn’t matter who returns or graduates, Fitzhugh said. We are working hard to get better every day, every game and to play our best against the playoffs. Our goal is to win every game and win a state title, to be the last one standing. We won it in 2019 and came up short last year. We know both feelings. The guys we have back are hungry and working hard to reach the target.