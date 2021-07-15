Sports
Bet on yourself: Saskatoon’s hockey player looks to the future in American sports
There is not a long list of notable hockey figures born in the United Arab Emirates. Add a Zimbabwean background and a Saskatoon upbringing and the list gets even shorter.
Vukie Mpofu moved to Saskatchewan for his first birthday and soon became immersed in Canada’s pastime. Now 25, he is on his way to increasingly high profile work on the business side of hockey.
That path has already included quitting analyzing contracts for the Vegas Golden Knights and interning at Wasserman Media Group in Los Angeles. The company represents some of the game’s biggest stars in Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.
While those players play in the highlights night in, night out, Mpofu has made strides on its own. In the past month, he graduated from UCLA School of Law and was hired by the Los Angeles Kings.
Mpofu’s love for the game came naturally when he grew up in hockey-crazed Saskatoon, even though it didn’t feel quite natural to his Zimbabwean parents.
“I got really involved in hockey when I was very young and my parents were a little bit insecure about it,” he said. “No one in my family had played hockey before.”
Despite this, he rose above the ranks within the grassroots level of the game and was selected by the Red Deer Rebels in the 2011 WHL bantam haul. He emerged as a standout striker with the Saskatoon Contacts of the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League and made two appearances with the club at the Telus Cup, the national championship for teams under 18 in the country.
But after one season with the Rebels, Mpofu informed head coach Brent Sutter that he would not return for another season.
“I learned a lot during my time at Red Deer. One of the things I probably learned from Brent and probably one of the best lessons I learned from him was about self-evaluation,” said Mpofu.
“That was something he emphasized a lot, just being able to look at yourself and judge your own game, your own situation and your own work ethic, and whether you’re a responsible and trustworthy person.”
‘Bet on myself’
Mpofu grew up with the business decisions made in professional sports, especially as a fan of the Colorado Avalanche. His fandom sparked curiosity about salary cap-related decisions and possible ways to improve a hockey team outside of the game.
“When I kind of came to realize that, okay, maybe I’m not an NHL talent, it was kind of a natural development from there,” Mpofu said.
“I decided more or less to bet on myself.”
Mpofu already had an eye for the business side of hockey and pursuing a law degree, so sooner or later Mpofu decided to start his education and enrolled at the University of Saskatchewan, where he obtained a bachelor of arts degree in economics. and political science.
His bet paid off, resulting in Mpofu’s eventual acceptance into UCLA’s law school, which has a sports and entertainment program. It allowed him to participate in exercises such as mock bargaining within classes, such as sports loss simulation.
Despite the loss of one of his top players, Sutter couldn’t be happier for him.
“He’s a real smart guy. He had a mission; he had a dream of what he wanted to do,” he said.
“You knew he would succeed just because of the way he went about it and just by being very loyal to what he wanted to do and committed, disciplined and hardworking.”
A house in Hollywood
The NHL season may have just ended, but Mpofu’s career is only beginning as one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Kings front office. As the team’s hockey operations and legal manager, Mpofu will oversee contract negotiations, salary cap management, collective bargaining and analysis with the Kings when he joins the team in August.
After speaking to several teams, Mpofu chose to stay in California, excited by the idea of partnering with a hockey club amid rebuilding after winning the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.
“It was just kind of a perfect fit for me,” Mpofu said.
Mpofu joins a star-studded front office, including Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Luc Robitaille and Rob Blake, a 2001 Stanley Cup champion with the Avalanche, the team that made Mpofu enamored with the business side of the game. game.
“Having the chance to do something you love and waking up every day excited to go to work and excited about different opportunities is something that not everyone has and is definitely something I don’t take for granted.”
Mpofu’s path to where he is now has already presented him with some unique opportunities.
While receiving a group of friends from Saskatoon in Los Angeles, he came across a group of Pittsburgh Penguins, including Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang.
“I remember Sidney calling Saskatoon ‘Toon Town’ and he knew about ‘Toon Town’ from guys like Colby Armstrong[a Saskatoon native and former teammate of Crosby’s in Pittsburgh]. That was quite hilarious,” said Mpofu.
‘Out of the ordinary’
Mpofu names Saskatoon as influential figures in his life, underage hockey coaches Marc Chartier and Chris Jacobson, as well as Kelly Riou of Next Level Training and Brad Devine, a former agent at Thunder Creek Professional Player Management in Saskatoon who got to know Mpofu through the hockey sports community.
“Vukie is a class act. He is an intelligent, hard-working young man who will have an impact on the hockey world. He has mapped out where he wants to go in life and, combined with his tremendous work ethic, he will get there.” he wants to go,” Devine said.
“His poise and maturity cannot be compared to someone his age.
“I’m not a gambler, but if I were, my money would be on Vukie.”
