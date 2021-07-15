How Pooja Agarwal became a world-class para-shooter after losing three limbs in an accident

A winter day in December 2012 changed Pooja Agarwals live upside down. She had gone to say goodbye to her husband at the New Delhi train station when a crowd pushed her off the platform onto the track.

She was run over by a train and life as she knew it changed forever.

Pooja lost three limbs in a trilateral amputation and was left using only her right hand. Until then, the 27-year-old had been in the prime of her life, enjoying her work as a university lecturer and looking forward to an exciting future.

It was devastating and I was constantly asking myself: ab kya hoga (What will happen now), she tells Her story in a conversation that relives her life that has now come full circle.

Pooja is now an acclaimed para-shooter, winning medals for the country both at the national and international level.

Life throws a curveball

When I remembered those terrible days, she says, I began to think that if my right hand had been amputated instead of my left, my struggle would have been worse. So I thought of pushing myself with what I had.

Slowly, Pooja learned to use her right hand to perform small tasks, and her only thought at the time was how to get a job and become financially independent.

Her marriage was over and all she was left with was her determination not to let fate get in the way of her dreams and ambitions. She started studying for competitive exams from the hospital bed and continued to do so even after she was discharged.

Her hard work soon paid off when she joined Bank of Allahabad (now Indian bank after a merger) in its city branch in Gujranwala in June 2014.

It was difficult and challenging at the same time. The first hurdle was to regain the confidence I had before the accident. I worked on it with my colleagues and quickly learned to deal with customers, she says.

Poojas’ journey had just begun. Eight months later, her friend and mentor suggested Pragya to start exercising. She laughed it off and said she couldn’t even work. But when she went to the Indian Spinal Injuries Center (ISIC) and saw people playing basketball from their wheelchairs, her interest was piqued.

They laughed and were happy. I started studying different sports that I could practice and chose table tennis. In between, I also attended an introductory shooting camp for paraathletes, which sounded very interesting, she adds.

Once upon a time, Pooja was juggling office, table tennis and shooting. One day she passed out at the bank and was advised to only do one sport. She chose to shoot and took part in her first competition, the pre-nations, in 2016.

November 8, 2016, the day she returned after winning the gold, was one she will never forget.

The Prime Minister announced demonetization and things changed overnight. As a banker we had to work more hours. I also had to train for the Dutch National Championships in December and came home every day after midnight. In the meantime, I also lost my father. It was a harrowing time, she says.

Pooja left for the Nationals a day before the event and returned home with gold.

Overcoming various challenges

Despite her successes, Pooja still shot with a borrowed pistol. Later, Vipin Vig, the director of Sportscraftz, gave her his son’s gun, which won her individual silver at the International World Cup in Al Ain, UAE in 2017.

Soon she got money from the bank and got her own gun. She passed at the Championships in Bangkok, qualified for the Asian Games and World Championships, and won bronze at the Croatia World Cup.

Her recent win was in June 2021 at the World Championships in Lima, Peru, where she won two team silver medals.

Pooja travels 40 km from her hometown in Rohini to the Tughlaqabad shooting range in Delhi to practice. Sometimes a one-way trip takes two to three hours.

My practice depends on my office schedule, but I am fortunate to have support from the branch office, zone manager, and senior management. There is always a positive impulse for female employees, she says.

Her mother travels with her for competitions, but sometimes she has to skip some due to funding issues.

An inspiration for many

With learning as a constant motto in life, Pooja started her own YouTube channel, Pooja Agarrwal PCreations, where she posts hacks on how to perform small tasks as a person with a disability.

During a competition I was folding my T-shirts with one hand. My coach saw this and wondered how I could do it so quickly. It was a method I invented to make life easy, she says of the idea behind her videos.

During the lockdown, after my office work and a little training, I noticed that I had time to spare. My friends pushed me to start this channel. While I’m not consistent, since I edit my videos, I do my best to post what I can, she says.

Pooja is up for a challenge too, and when a viewer asked if she could post a video of chopping onions and tomatoes with one hand, she did.

She loves adventure sports and has also done her best in river rafting and diving and wants to do bungee jumping and paragliding.

People ask if I’m trying to prove anything by doing all this. All I can say is that I love doing this and that’s why I do it, she adds.

Her goal is to get more wins as a para shooter and bring laurels to Indian Bank and the country.

Ask her what makes her tick, and she’ll throw in a popular Hindi movie dialogue in return.

Hum girte bhi hain, hum jerked bhi hain, hum rote bhi hain, hum teherte bhi hain, par hum chalna nahin chodte (We fall, we stop, we cry, we stroll, but we never stop walking.)

Pooja wants to keep walking by learning everything the universe has to offer.