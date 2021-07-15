Braxton Miller, Troy Smith host soccer camp, plan to give back with potential sports prep institute

After years of support from Ohio State fans and the community, former Buckeye quarterbacks Braxton Miller and Troy Smith are looking to give back with the Urbana Prep and Sports Institute.

The vision for the UPSI is an athletics-focused academy, similar to the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but Smith emphasized that athletics will take a back seat to the educational and career opportunities the school will provide.

We want to embed and inculcate in our athletes and students the understanding that education is key, Smith said. We believe your brain is a much sharper tool than any athletic ability you could ever have, so we want to push education to its limits.

The former Ohio State football stars developed the idea for the UPSI from the ground up in a year and a half.

It’s a dream of Braxtons, it’s a dream of mine, Smith said in an appearance on the Hang on Supi podcast. Hopefully we can bring it to a close.

As a trial run of the dorms and facilities, Miller’s company, Charg1ng and Smith held the 2021 Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp from July 9-11. About 250 campers attended and more than 40 former Ohio State and NFL football players joined in.

During the three-day camp, athletes participated in both general and position-specific exercises, listened to advice from some of Ohio State football’s top alumni, and got Miller and Smith autographs on every piece of clothing they could find.

Residents of Urbana, Ohio also joined in the excitement with an adjacent community event held Saturday that featured a fleet of local food trucks, live music and a job fair.

Smith called Urbana the perfect match for the academy and pointed to the nature of the population as the reason for their decision to settle there.

I’m a Springfield guy, I spent a lot of time in Springfield when I was a kid, so all the people around here are me. I think they were the same kind of people, Smith said.

Among those in attendance at the camp were former Ohio head coach Jim Tressel and former Buckeyes Ryan Shazier and Parris Campbell.

The genuine support we’ve received from our Buckeye family cannot be matched, Smith said. My Buckeye brothers stepped up and made this camp incredibly authentic which adds to the authenticity why the kids would want to be here [at the UPSI].

While the Charg1ng Heisman Elite Football Camp focused on football, Smith said it will be one of the academy’s four sports when it opens.

The UPSI, also known as the Core Four, will offer football, basketball, baseball and soccer on opening day at a date yet to be determined.

Tressel expressed his support for what Miller and Smith want to build with the UPSI and said he will have to attend the school regularly in the future should the UPSI become official.

This is a big undertaking, but [Miller and Smith] dream big, said Tressel. That’s the fun of watching what they do.

Shazier has credited the Ohio state football program for motivating current and former Buckeyes to give back to their communities and prepay for their success.

[Buckeyes] look how blessed [they] to the state of Ohio, and how many people support? [them]said Shazier. So [they] want to give back and continue that tradition.