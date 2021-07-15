Tennis best bets for July 15





The app is back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to get real-time player news, mobile alerts and follow your favorite players. In addition, you can now view items and player cards. Get it here! The action across Europe (and here in the United States) is starting to heat up, with some household names hitting the courts at the three ongoing tournaments in Bastad, Hamburg and Newport. I’ll stay with the clay on Tuesday and go to my plays now. Federico Delbonis (-175) vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (+136) This is a classic clay court rivalry if you like smaller ATP tournaments in South America. Delbonis leads, 7-4 on the head-to-head series that has been going on for 11 years and has held its last three meetings. Delbonis has probably had the better season of the two, but Ramos-Vinolas is one of the best clay courts in the game today and has been an over-machine this year. He was able to cash in the over in the last two encounters, one of which was just at the end of ARV’s early clay-court season. From there, he took two more overs before showing heavy losses on other surfaces. Back on clay I think Ramos-Vinolas will bring it and give us a very tight fight. Both men will come in on an equal footing, with just one clay-court game each after Wimbledon. The southpaw Delbonis should find a perfect match in his fellow leftist Ramos-Vinolas, who debuted an even bigger forehand in the Golden Swing earlier this year, which took him to new heights. I also recommend having some exposure to the money line. Edge: more than 21.5″ Editor’s Note: Get a head start with our top-notch betting tools packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player predictions, our comprehensive Edge Finder and much more. And don’t forget to use the promo code SAVE10 to get a 10% discount. Click here to learn more! Fabio Fognini (-167) vs. Roberto Carballes-Baena (+130) It’s always a gamble which Fabio Fognini you’ll get, but I see little reason for the Italian to put his heart into this match. Although he won Bastad in 2018, that was a very different time for him. He was in fantastic form, having won an event earlier in the year, and even then he dropped his opening set in the tournament 6-1 to Mikael Ymer. Without Ymer’s wild inexperience, Fognini could have bounced easily on the first lap. Story continues With the hard court swing just around the corner, there is nothing for Fognini to do here. He is not preparing for a major tournament and he is not defending the ranking points. It is very likely that he will try to hit some big winners early, and if he can’t find them, he will fold under the relentless pressure that Carballes-Baena puts on him. It’s not like RCB is a world class player but his consistency here and fighting will be key. In his current form and with his upcoming schedule, I’m not so sure that the much higher-ranking Italian wants to engage in a clay war with the Spaniard. Edge: Carballes-Baena +130 Points bet is our official sports betting partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking on our links.

