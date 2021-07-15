Sports
UNITED: Batavia/Notre Dame decides on new name for hockey merger | Sport
What’s in a name? For hockey players and fans, a name can mean a lot.
For nearly 40 years, the Batavia Ice Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team have competed as separate entities and sometimes bitter rivals.
The first assignment for the new combined program was to christen the team with a new name, along with new team colors and uniforms. Last week, the two parties decided on Batavia/Notre Dame United as the name that would usher in a new hockey era in the city of Batavia.
We’ve considered all kinds of names, and a lot of people have thrown themselves at us, said Mike Bromley, athletic director at Batavia High School. We decided that (United) would be a great name. It does what we want. We want to bring two hockey programs together. We want to unite the community and unite the children. We thought it was a great name.
In the weeks following the announcement of the merger in late May, both Bromley and Notre Dame High School athletic director Mike Rapone received several proposals regarding the new name from fans, along with current and former players and coaches. Last week, days before a scheduled meeting between the two ADs and co-coaches, Marc Staley and John Kirkwood, Bromley’s office received a letter suggesting an anonymous artist rendering of a logo around the United name.
It had (the word united) and combined the different things of our school, Bromley said. The clover and the pitchfork – we all loved the idea.
Bromley presented the idea at the meeting and the group of ADs and coaches decided to run under the name United. After some discussion and some fine tuning , the group came up with a logo with two crossed blue hockey sticks and a dark blue puck in front of a green shield with dark blue trim with the words BND UNITED HOCKEY in white letters .
We had many unique ideas, but we all liked this one the best, Bromley added. We would like to know who sent the (anonymous letter) and give them credit. We all thought it was a great idea.
As far as Bromley and company are concerned, the name fits. For those who have been part of the two programs in the past, the new name will probably take some getting used to.
Here’s what some former players think:
It’s not your traditional name for the hockey team, said Bryan Moscicki, captain of the 2016 Notre Dames sectional championship team, whose father, Henry, currently serves as an assistant coach on the B/ND program. But it’s a representation of what this whole merger and process is about for our hockey community. United is a simple, yet direct way to showcase a future vision for high school hockey in the city.
I think the term united is a good representation of what they are trying to achieve, said Ivo Leetma, captain of the 1996 Notre Dames section championship team. Bringing the two schools and the community together to unite as one team with a common goal and mission… I think the merger will be good for the players because they will continue to play competitive hockey for longer. (When the two programs separated) the freshmen and sophomores didn’t get much competitive ice age in games. With the creation of a viable JV program, those kids will be able to grow, continue to improve, and be more likely to stay with the game. In addition, it will allow many of the players to continue (friendships) through graduation. I remember when we reached high school age, some of us went to Notre Dame and some to Batavia. When we see each other and talk, we reminisce about our Rampart teams and occasionally talk about what if we had all stayed together for high school hockey.
If we were talking about a Premier League Soccer team or air travel, I’d think it’s a great name, joked Gary Schum, father of B/ND senior goalkeeper Courtney Schum, and captain of the inaugural team of Batavia Ice Devils in 1979-1980 . I’m glad this merger is happening now so that (Courtney) can enjoy what should be a very competitive season.
It shows we stand on a united front within the hockey community, said Batavia/Notre Dame JV hockey and varsity football coach Brennan Briggs, who was a member of two sectional teams during his time as Batavia Ice Devil in the early 2000s. championship teams. There will be people who will bash the concept because of the old rivalry, but it shows that we are one together. This is a big change in the community and I’ve always been there, who loved the rivalry between Batavia and Notre Dame more than anyone else. There will be opponents and negative people in the community regarding the merger, but in my time as a (Batavias varsity football coach), I’ve learned that you can’t please everyone.
Picking a new name hasn’t been the only item on the list for coaches Staley and Kirkwood and their staff this summer. They had their hands full with a collective training routine with a group of more than 50 athletes in grades 7-12 who visited the Batavia High School weight room weekly to kick-start the programs into the inaugural season as a united front.
Coach Kirkwood and Coach Staley did a great job with the workouts, Bromley said. The kids really helped.
The teams’ new uniforms are under construction and a few minor details remain unsolved, but the Batavia-Notre Dame merger is well underway and excitement continues to mount with the season just four months away.
Now United as one, the B/ND program will focus on creating a culture that proudly represents the hockey history of both member schools.
