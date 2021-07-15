Cricket 19 Announces New DLC Pack Featuring The Hundred and Caribbean Premier League





A still from Cricket 19. (Twitter) The app will be available on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation starting Friday, July 16, 2011, and the DLC will cost over $14.95.

The developer of the Cricket 19 app Big Ant has announced a new DLC pack for the users of the game application. The users of the popular app can now play England and Wales Cricket Boards upcoming domestic tournament The Hundred and West Indies T20 series Caribbean Premier League in the app. The company has also announced that they are adding as many as 200 new licensed cricketers to the Cricket 19s roster. The app will be available on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation starting Friday, July 16, 2011, and the DLC will cost over $14.95. The DLC pack allows players to create their own The Hundred fantasy team. It will feature both men’s and women’s games in the Hundred. They have also added three new stadiums to provide fans with a full home experience for all eight The Hundred teams. Speaking about these developments in their app Big Ant CEO Ross Symons said in a statement: This is the full The Hundred experience. We’ve gone out and recreated three more stadiums in the UK so fans can play with the whole league as they test their own management and playing skills as they build their perfect team, said Symons IGN. Symons further emphasized that his team has always strived to provide a complete cricket experience to their users. Speaking about their decision to add the Hundred, he said it’s a new and exciting format and we’ve been considering including it in our app for some time now. He also revealed that it was their first time bringing DCL to a cricket match. Symons also said that their fans who have spent thousands of hours playing cricket on the app asked them for a new experience. He concluded his statement by saying that he is eagerly awaiting the response from fans when they experience DLC. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

