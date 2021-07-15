Big 12 coaches say the NIL arms race could improve college football product

ARLINGTON, Texas Breece Halls phone exploded.

Iowa States All-American running back and Heisman Trophy contender had immediate interest from a slew of parties on July 1 the day the NCAA repealed its ban on collegiate athletes taking advantage of their name, image and likeness.

When all these companies and agents beat me up, it was hectic, Hall said on Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday, but I just took it back to my family and we sat down, sorted everything out and discussed what we all thought was the best. companies and deals would be for me to work out.”

hall eventually landdealmore deals, join athletes across the country who are now may monetize their popularity without sacrificing their fitnessin a massive shift by the NCAA, precipitated by both state lawmakers and looming lawsuits, that portends a new era in college sports.

This is one of the migrations I had to do when I first started on the committee to think about this, you just have to realize you have to let some things go, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. There are just a few things that were not allowed before, but are now allowed.

Those new permissions mean new avenues for programs to cultivate as they brand their programs and promote themselves to their next generation of recruits. That leaves coaches to paint the most beneficial picture of how NIL will affect their programs.

“It leveled the playing field, TCU coach Gary Patterson said. “We have a saying, ‘It’s not about how we grow them up for four years, but what we’re going to do for them from 22 to 62.’ I’ve been at TCU for 24 years, I think we can probably talk about that as much as no one can talk about that, and I think it’s really important for us to understand how we can help.

Emphasizing NIL opportunities in a school has already become a promotional tool for programs.

Manhattan is a home game for Name, Image and Likeness, Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said. We are the main story in town. Kansas State University and our athletics department and our kids are in all of our sports in the community.

So if a kid comes to Manhattan, everyone in that community will know him and he’ll get a lot of opportunities. So for kids who think you have to go to the big market areas, I don’t agree. I think Manhattan is a gold mine for NIL.

