Olympics: Decoding the records that may never be broken





Last updated on

15 Jul. 2021, 5:35 PM There are several unbreakable records in the Olympics The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics will begin behind closed doors from July 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The global sporting event may not have the buzz without fans, but you expect the athletes to pull out all the stops in pursuit of glory.



During the Olympic editions we have had many records that may never be broken.



Here we decode the same.

Michael Phelps’ 23 gold medals should never be surpassed Former American swimmer Michael Phelps is the most dominant athlete in the history of Olympic sport.



The legendary swimmer has won a whopping 23 gold medals in the global event.



In total, Phelps has won 28 Olympic medals. He made his Olympic debut as a 15-year-old in 2000.



He also holds the record for most Olympic medals won by a swimmer.

China’s total of 53 table tennis medals China and table tennis is an association that has had a lot of success, especially in the Olympics.



Table tennis was introduced at the 1988 Olympics.



Since then, the nation has dominated the scenes, winning a total of 53 medals in the sport, including 28 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze.



South Korea (second) has won 18 medals.

Ian Millar’s record of 10 Olympic appearances Canadian rider Ian Millar has an Olympic record to his name by appearing at 10 Summer Games.



Interestingly enough, he could have made 11 in 2016, but his horse was injured.



Millar’s first appearance at the Olympics was at the Berlin Games in 1972.



His last appearance was at the 2012 London Games.



It seems unlikely that his count will ever be broken by anyone.

Marjorie Gestring won a gold medal at just 13 In a unique record, American diver Marjorie Gestring was just 13 years old when she won gold on the ten-foot springboard.



Interestingly, she achieved the feat in front of German leader Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.



To win a medal at a very young age is remarkable and to do so is unthinkable at just 13.

Massive US Olympic records records The United States of America has dominated the scenes when it comes to winning Olympic medals.



The country has won a total of 2,523 medals, including 1,022 gold, 795 silver and 709 bronze.



Germany follows with 1,346 medals.



The number of the US cannot be matched by any country.



Notably, at the 1904 Olympics, the US sealed 239 medals (a record).



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/sports/decoding-the-unbreakable-records-of-olympics/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos