Sports
Nationals Second Half Storylines – Nationals Pastime
A rollercoaster of a first half ended for the nationals last weekend with a sweep in San Francisco, the last twist in 3 1/2 months of baseball with all kinds of twists and turns.
So what do the next 2 1/2 months have in store for this team? Can anyone really say they know?
You can make a compelling argument that everything happens to the Nats in the second half. Get healthy and outdo the Mets to win the National League East? Sure, that’s possible. Completely collapse and be forced to sell on the 30th July trading deadline? Yeah, it’s not hard to imagine that scenario either.
So much can still happen to this team before the 2021 season is over. With that in mind, let’s run through the five biggest storylines that await in the second half…
5. Who will be in the rotation when the season ends?
We talked for months about the need for the Nationals to kick someone out of the rotation, but it still wasn’t necessary due to injuries. Just when you thought Joe Ross or Eric Fedde was on borrowed time, something inevitably happened to overturn that decision.
But eventually, the Nats will have more than five healthy starters. And in the end, they’ll have to decide which five deserve to stay in rotation for the stretch run. Stephen Strasburg’s pending return will play a major role in this, but so will the performances of Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester. At some point, those two lefties have to start pitching like their track record says they can. If not, especially in the case of Lester for not signing a contract after this year, the Nationals may have no choice but to bump into a veteran and keep a less successful arm in the rotation.
4. Can the line-up produce consistently?
The Nationals’ OPS team climbed steadily through the first three months of the season, from .692 in April to .713 in May to .784 in June. In July the weather cooled down somewhat, although the loss of Kyle Schwarber to a significant hamstring injury certainly played a key role in that regression.
What else can we expect from the line-up? Well, Schwarber’s eventual return will make a big difference, but in the meantime, others need to get up and fill the void. Trea Turner has always been electric and should continue to perform. Juan Soto (more on him in a minute) finally got to start hitting for power. Josh Bell and starlin castro to continue their recent increases.
The Nationals would like to have a balanced and deep lineup. Too often there isn’t much production from the bottom half of the batting order this season. If they’re going to consistently score four or more runs per game, they need it from the back half of the lineup, not just the top.
3. Will Soto rediscover his power stroke?
In many ways, Soto is experiencing another remarkable season. His batting average (.283) and on-base percentage (.407) are just a touch below his career numbers. He leads the league with a walk and he sits ninth in NL in ages on base.
However, something very big is still missing from the equation: the power of Soto. It’s gone, leaving him with only 11 home runs and a disappointing .445 slugging percentage. If he wants to help his team back into battle, he will have to play a big part.
Perhaps Soto’s performance in the Home Run Derby knocked out crowd favorite and No. 1 seed Shohei Ohtani was the start of something great. Maybe he’s really rediscovered his power stroke. We’ll find out in the coming weeks. But either way, the spotlight will shine brightly on Soto the rest of the way.
2. Can injured stars return to make a big difference?
schwarber, Strasbourg, Yan gomes, rose, Tanner Rainey. All are currently on the 10-day injured list. They are all important to the fate of the Nationals in the second half, in one capacity or another.
The Nats need Schwarber back in the lineup as soon as his hamstring allows. The same was true for Gomes, who had enjoyed the best all-around season of his career before suffering an oblique strain last weekend in San Francisco. Both guys will make a big difference when they’re back on the active roster.
But who are we kidding? The return of Strasburg is the most important for the club’s chances. If he can get (and stay) healthy, and if he can pitch like he always has when healthy, he can single-handedly change the complexion of the Nationals rotation.
And don’t sleep on Ross (elbow inflammation) or Rainey (stress response in right lower leg) to make a difference on the stretch too. Given the state of the rotation, Ross is desperately needed on the mound every fifth day. And Rainey is desperately needed in the bullpen to bridge the gap from starter to from Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand.
1. What happens on the trade deadline?
Are the Nationals buyers or sellers? They still don’t know as the trading deadline is looming in just 15 days.
Their performance over the next two weeks will set the course for CEO Mike Rizzo. If they can keep themselves in the race, Rizzo will be tempted to chase another run-of-the-mill player (possibly someone who can play third base, second base, or both), plus another reliable reliever and some help on the couch.
If the Nats drop out of the race before then, Rizzo will be faced with a question he never wanted to answer in 2021. His roster is full of quality players who become free agents at the end of the season (Schwarber, Gomes, Castro, Harrison, Hand, Hudson and of course Max Scherzer). One or more of these players would be sought after by rival clubs, and it is Rizzo’s job to determine if anyone is offering him something that will benefit the club in the long run.
We don’t know yet which way the Nationals will take on the deadline. But it’s time to finally decide what this team really is, what it can really achieve in 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.masnsports.com/nationals-pastime/2021/07/nationals-second-half-storylines.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]