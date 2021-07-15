Nationals Second Half Storylines – Nationals Pastime

A rollercoaster of a first half ended for the nationals last weekend with a sweep in San Francisco, the last twist in 3 1/2 months of baseball with all kinds of twists and turns.

So what do the next 2 1/2 months have in store for this team? Can anyone really say they know?

You can make a compelling argument that everything happens to the Nats in the second half. Get healthy and outdo the Mets to win the National League East? Sure, that’s possible. Completely collapse and be forced to sell on the 30th July trading deadline? Yeah, it’s not hard to imagine that scenario either.

So much can still happen to this team before the 2021 season is over. With that in mind, let’s run through the five biggest storylines that await in the second half…

5. Who will be in the rotation when the season ends?

We talked for months about the need for the Nationals to kick someone out of the rotation, but it still wasn’t necessary due to injuries. Just when you thought Joe Ross or Eric Fedde was on borrowed time, something inevitably happened to overturn that decision.

But eventually, the Nats will have more than five healthy starters. And in the end, they’ll have to decide which five deserve to stay in rotation for the stretch run. Stephen Strasburg’s pending return will play a major role in this, but so will the performances of Patrick Corbin and Jon Lester. At some point, those two lefties have to start pitching like their track record says they can. If not, especially in the case of Lester for not signing a contract after this year, the Nationals may have no choice but to bump into a veteran and keep a less successful arm in the rotation.

4. Can the line-up produce consistently?

The Nationals’ OPS team climbed steadily through the first three months of the season, from .692 in April to .713 in May to .784 in June. In July the weather cooled down somewhat, although the loss of Kyle Schwarber to a significant hamstring injury certainly played a key role in that regression.

What else can we expect from the line-up? Well, Schwarber’s eventual return will make a big difference, but in the meantime, others need to get up and fill the void. Trea Turner has always been electric and should continue to perform. Juan Soto (more on him in a minute) finally got to start hitting for power. Josh Bell and starlin castro to continue their recent increases.

The Nationals would like to have a balanced and deep lineup. Too often there isn’t much production from the bottom half of the batting order this season. If they’re going to consistently score four or more runs per game, they need it from the back half of the lineup, not just the top.

3. Will Soto rediscover his power stroke?

In many ways, Soto is experiencing another remarkable season. His batting average (.283) and on-base percentage (.407) are just a touch below his career numbers. He leads the league with a walk and he sits ninth in NL in ages on base.

However, something very big is still missing from the equation: the power of Soto. It’s gone, leaving him with only 11 home runs and a disappointing .445 slugging percentage. If he wants to help his team back into battle, he will have to play a big part.

Perhaps Soto’s performance in the Home Run Derby knocked out crowd favorite and No. 1 seed Shohei Ohtani was the start of something great. Maybe he’s really rediscovered his power stroke. We’ll find out in the coming weeks. But either way, the spotlight will shine brightly on Soto the rest of the way.

2. Can injured stars return to make a big difference?

schwarber, Strasbourg, Yan gomes, rose, Tanner Rainey. All are currently on the 10-day injured list. They are all important to the fate of the Nationals in the second half, in one capacity or another.

The Nats need Schwarber back in the lineup as soon as his hamstring allows. The same was true for Gomes, who had enjoyed the best all-around season of his career before suffering an oblique strain last weekend in San Francisco. Both guys will make a big difference when they’re back on the active roster.

But who are we kidding? The return of Strasburg is the most important for the club’s chances. If he can get (and stay) healthy, and if he can pitch like he always has when healthy, he can single-handedly change the complexion of the Nationals rotation.

And don’t sleep on Ross (elbow inflammation) or Rainey (stress response in right lower leg) to make a difference on the stretch too. Given the state of the rotation, Ross is desperately needed on the mound every fifth day. And Rainey is desperately needed in the bullpen to bridge the gap from starter to from Daniel Hudson and Brad Hand.

1. What happens on the trade deadline?

Are the Nationals buyers or sellers? They still don’t know as the trading deadline is looming in just 15 days.

Their performance over the next two weeks will set the course for CEO Mike Rizzo. If they can keep themselves in the race, Rizzo will be tempted to chase another run-of-the-mill player (possibly someone who can play third base, second base, or both), plus another reliable reliever and some help on the couch.

If the Nats drop out of the race before then, Rizzo will be faced with a question he never wanted to answer in 2021. His roster is full of quality players who become free agents at the end of the season (Schwarber, Gomes, Castro, Harrison, Hand, Hudson and of course Max Scherzer). One or more of these players would be sought after by rival clubs, and it is Rizzo’s job to determine if anyone is offering him something that will benefit the club in the long run.

We don’t know yet which way the Nationals will take on the deadline. But it’s time to finally decide what this team really is, what it can really achieve in 2021.