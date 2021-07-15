Rohit Sharma reminds Dinesh Karthik he has some cricket left





Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik is making headlines with his commentary skills in England. The top cricketer recently made his commentary debut at the World Test Championship (WTC) final, played in Southampton between India and New Zealand last month. He also impressed many with his in-depth analysis, wit and fashion sense. Karthik has been part of Sky Sports’ commentary team since the WTC final, offering his services to the British broadcaster for the England series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Karthik posted several snaps of himself from the cricket field on Wednesday. And this time it was not in the play uniform but in a suit. Only I am I, Karthik wrote as a caption for the post. In response to his post, India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma gave a kind reminder to the 36-year-old bum that he still has some cricket in him. You have some cricket left. FYI, Rohit wrote. In reply, Karthik said, never doubt it. Indian team fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar also appeared in the comment box and asked Karthik to stop posing. Picking up the microphone before retiring is not a popular concept among Indian cricketers and Karthik is one of the rarest club to have dared to break the stereotype. Karthik will return to the field in September when the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the other hand, Rohit is currently in England and gearing up for India’s next five Test match series against England, which kick off on August 4. Before the start of the England series, Team India will also play a three-day warm-up match with County Championship XI at the Emirates Riverside in Chester-le-Street Durham, starting July 20. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

