In a changing world, Neal Brown and WVU staff continue to focus on football and school | WVU | Sports coverage of West Virginia Mountaineers

ARLINGTON, Texas Like any coach in the nation, West Virginia football head Neal Brown has noticed his attention shifted in many different directions over the past year and a half. Between social injustice issues, heightened political tensions, the Name, Image and Likeness universe and a global pandemic, his time has been stretched in many different ways, all away from the football field.

It’s been tough dealing with all that stuff, but as Brown enters his third year as Mountaineer program manager, he’s keeping his priorities straight.

“This is a challenging time for coaches. We are in an evolving world, and I don’t know if

everyone sitting on this stage necessarily has answers to what the future of our game looks like,” he said as it took his turn on the big stage at the Big 12’s Media Days. “As far as football is concerned, the two main priorities that our players have at the moment are academics and football, and you have to keep those.”

However, make no mistake. Brown does not deny the importance of his team being aware of and addressing social issues. He is a big supporter of NIL and notes that it can make a real difference in the lives of some of his players. But he continues to put one item at the heart of everything he does with the Mountaineer program.

“I think they can continue within the right structure,” he said of other activities. “They can maintain those priorities and still benefit from name, image and likeness. They can still do things socially. I think they are all possible. But as coaches, the most important part with the players is relationships. Nothing changes. You have to focus on relationships, and I think from the perspective of our employees that’s our focus.

“I am an advocate of Name, Image and Likeness. I think it makes sense, but it’s a challenge. It’s a challenge for athletic departments, it’s a challenge for coaches, and it’s a challenge for student athletes. We are in a changing world and we are trying to find a way to make it work. I think it could be positive for West Virginia because we’re not in the spotlight in our state. There should be unique opportunities in our state that: [don’t exist] in other states with split loyalties.”

Brown ensures that his employees follow that approach and that they all focus on the right thing at the right time.

“All things on the perimeter, whether it’s our 5th quarter program, whether it’s different time requirements because of name, image, likeness, we have to keep the most important things the most important things. That’s the role of the head coach, to make sure that me and our staff and everyone, including players, keep the most important things the most important things.”

He has seen his plan pay off, although 2020, like everyone else, cut off many of the tasks he was trying to accomplish.

“I think as we started to have success towards the end of the 2019 season, we won two of our last three games, which was a turning point that gave us the opportunity to go into the 2020 season to take a step he summed up. “I really feel that if we could have played our full schedule, the improvement would have been even greater. If you look at the improvement offensively and defensively, we were one of the most improved units on both sides of the ball. That is for me when it starts. We have to keep growing and I think we are. It’s a culture and it’s a talent. All those things have to keep improving.”

No doubt fueled by identifying those things that carry the most weight in team building.