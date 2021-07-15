Sports
Eagles 2021 season: Anthony Harris on the list of most important players
OFor the next three weeks leading up to training camp, the top 20 major Eagles countdown for the 2021 season.
20. Joe Flacco
19. Eric Wilson
18. Jalen Reagor
17. Rodney McLeod
16. Avonte Maddox
15. Andre Dillard / Jordan Mailata
14. Derek Barnett
13. Anthony Harris
The Eagles defense will look at least slightly different in 2021 with the arrival of new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and a big key to the implementation of his new unit will be Anthony Harris.
The Eagles signed the 29-year-old safety to a $4 million one-year deal this offseason, but were able to keep his cap below $1.6 million in 2021. In any case, this seems like a steal for the Birds.
It was just two years ago when Harris led the NFL with six interceptions, and while he didn’t have a choice in 2020, he did have a career-high 104 combined tackles.
Harris is a few years younger than Rodney McLeod, but the two have their similarities. Like McLeod, Harris starred in Virginia, where the two were teammates for a short time, before going unwritten and making a really nice caretaker. Like McLeod, Harris never rose to the level of a Pro Bowl player, but he has become a very solid player with 81 career games and 47 starts under his belt.
In Minnesota, Harris was part of a safety tandem that also included five-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith. So while Harris was eclipsed by Smith in Minnesota, McLeod was eclipsed by Malcolm Jenkins in Philly. Jenkins last season in Philadelphia was 2019.
It will be interesting to see how Harris and McLeod match up in the secondary Eagles as they play more or less the same position. Both have spent most of their time as free hermits. In Minnesota, Smith would be the safety in the box and in Philly that job belonged to Jenkins last season and then to Jalen Mills. So the fact that the Eagles have sort of two deep protections could be a hint that more Cover 2 could be seen in this first season under Gannon.
In 2019, Harris had those six interceptions and 11 pass breakups in just 14 games. That season, Harris was disapproved of by Pro Bowl voters, but was ProFootballFocuss No. 2 safety in the entire NFL behind only Denvers Justin Simmons. (His teammate Smith was third.)
But last season, despite the increase in tackles, Harris fell to number 38 safety in the PFF rankings. If Harris had been a free agent after the 2019 season, he probably really would have cashed in.
So the Eagles are clearly hoping to pay for the 2020 version of Harris but get the 2019 version. Maybe hell ends somewhere in between.
Even if Harris doesn’t pick six passes (the Eagles haven’t had a player with more than three since Patrick Robinson in 2017), he could still be a very valuable piece this season. Since Gannon is implementing his new defense, we’re assuming it will have a lot of Mike Zimmers’ defense in Minnesota and Harris has been in that defense for a few years now.
And with a team with a big question mark on the corner position against Darius Slay, the presence of Harris and McLeod will go a long way. And then when you take into account that McLeods is coming from an ACL injury, it makes Harris’s role even more important.
Harris has a one-year contract here and McLeod is entering the final year of his two-year contract. If Harris has a good enough season, the Eagles may be willing to switch it up and get younger, let McLeod run and sign Harris on a long-term deal.
