When I was 17 years old, I traveled to India with my parents for the first time. At a food stall in Goa the owner asked where we were from. When we said Zimbabwe, he replied: Oh, you have a cricket team. They don’t play very well.

The comment was unfortunately correct in 2006. But the history of cricket in Zimbabwe was also linked by historical ties between the two countries. In my chapter, The core of the game is played at the edges: the history of an Indian cricket team in Africa 1934-1995, which is based on a academic paper I wrote, I look at these tapes and how they’ve evolved over half a century.

In 1934, nine immigrant men founded the Young Merchants Cricket Club in the Southern town of Salisbury. Rhodesia. Seven years later they renamed it the Oriental Cricket Club. They had all crossed the Indian Ocean from Gujarat on the west coast of the Indian subcontinent looking for opportunities in a new colony.

They were the first Indian cricket team in the country. Over time, they transformed from an untidy group of men who played the sport for entertainment into a formally structured organization that survived all through the 21st century.

Zimbabwean cricket is once again in a state of disorder and chaos. His performance in international competitions and tournaments is abysmal. And, hampered by a lack of participation and an outlet for upward progress for its players outside the league matches, the team grounds, the Sunrise Sports Club host only social cricket today.

But the history of the team, as well as the history of cricket in Zimbabwe, shows that the country had decades of cosmopolitan involvement in a social and cultural world beyond its borders, and that they were an important part of the transition from Rhodesia to Zimbabwe.

Including the guys from Sunrise Sports Club in this reinterpretation of a Zimbabwean national culture reveals how the country’s history literally played out on the cricket pitch.

Pre-independence

Cricket was brought to Rhodesia in the late 1800s by the country’s first white settlers. These men called themselves pioneers for whom the game of bat-and-ball represented a legacy of colonialism and empire.

The Oriental Cricket Club aspired to become ideal colonial subjects by using the game as a way to claim affinity with white settler society, rather than the majority African population. For them, the Empire’s game was a means of participating in the colonial city’s elite sporting life. They played with other Indian teams in the country and participated in local cricket leagues.

But as the white settler government consolidated Rhodesia’s status as a self-governing colony, discrimination against non-European populations increased. Cricket was an elite sport that required specialized equipment and grounds that were beyond the reach of ordinary Africans. Indians, for their part, were discriminated against when playing against white teams. They were not allowed to change clothes or eat at white sports clubs and were not allowed to open their own sports grounds in white neighborhoods.

As a result, Indian cricket teams in Southern Rhodesia, including the Oriental Cricket Club, started using the sport as a means of connecting with an Indian tradition of the game and a nationalistic Indian identity.

Post-colonial India began to emerge as a strong contender in international cricket, triumphing over its former colonizer. Instead of only playing against white teams, the Eastern members also played against other diasporic Indian cricket teams in the region. Games were played in South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, as well as their neighbors of Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

More importantly, they realized the need to have their own space where they could play the game on their own terms, not subject to the discriminatory conditions imposed on them by white society.

1969, the centenary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhis, the Oriental team has officially opened its new ground at the Sunrise Sports Club, located in the Indian Ridgeview neighborhood of Salisbury. The team name was officially changed to Sunrise.

after independence

As the 1970s progressed, it became apparent that the tides of change that had permeated the rest of the continent were: penetrating Rhodesia borders. Still under the rule of a white minority, the country had stated: unilateral independence from the UK in 1965 . But international sanctions and civil war threatened white governments, and by 1979, change was in the air.

Fearing retaliation for years of oppression if a black-majority government came to power, white Rhodesians were unsure of their status in the new country. But when elected in 1980, Zimbabwe’s new leader, Robert Mugabe, said: called for reconciliation between black and white, words that defined the spirit of the country’s first decade of independence.

Rhodesia became Zimbabwe in 1980, and less than a decade later, Sunrise’s management committee began actively recruiting African players for the team, hoping to participate in a post-colonial sports culture and help Zimbabwes play for test status with the International Cricketing Council.

Several Indian players and former members of Sunrise, including all-rounder and left-handed batsman Ali Shah, were called up to the international team, representing both their communities and their countries.

Once played as a colonial legacy and then as a legacy of an Indian identity, the game became a way for the players to be absorbed into a nationalistic Zimbabwean sports culture.

But this period of hope and change did not last long.

1995, Henry Olonga was voted the first black player of the international team. His selection caused a stir in Zimbabwean cricket. Black members of the Zimbabwe Cricket Union leadership pushed for the selection of more black players. The remaining white members dug in and insisted on keeping mostly white players on the team.

Several white players left. And the conflict over the racial makeup of the national side translated to the local level of competition. Once dominated by white cricket teams, it has now been reduced to a few clubs that still participate in social tournaments.

In many ways this was a story about cricket in Zimbabwe, and not just the history of the Sunrise Sports Club cricket team. Sport, and cricket in particular, offered Indians a way to make themselves visible and navigate the racial hierarchies and structures of Zimbabwe’s colonial and post-colonial society.

While cricket was seen as both a British and an Indian sport, the case of the Sunrise team suggests that in the 1980s they drew on both legacies to strive for a African citizenship.

This article is part of a series on the state of African sport. The articles are each based on a chapter in the new book Sports in Africa: Past and Present published by Ohio University Press. You can find others in the series here.