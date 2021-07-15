UNT Announces 2021 Football Promotion Schedule





DENTON North Texas Athletics has announced the promotion schedule for the 2021 Mean Green football season. UNT is scheduled to host six home football games at Apogee Stadium, including a Friday night game against Marshall that will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Northwestern State Saturday, September 4 at 6.30 pm white out Fans are encouraged to wear white to the season opener. High School Band Day Hundreds of high school students from across DFW will join the Green Brigade for a day of events and special pre-game and halftime appearances. UAB Saturday, September 18 at 6.30 pm Family weekend Mean Green Family members are encouraged to join their UNT students for a weekend of activities, including soccer vs. UAB. Conference VS Opener Mean Green Football opens Conference USA’s game against the Blazers. Marshall Friday, October 15 at 6:00 PM Fan Appreciation Night Join Mean Green Sports and four UNT fans with special recognitions and giveaways. Freedom Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM Championship weekend North Texas celebrates its athletic successes by welcoming former champions and hall-of-famers. UTEP Saturday, November 13 at 3 p.m Homecoming Celebrate one of the oldest traditions at UNT with a weekend of campus events, culminating in the homecoming royalty selection during halftime of the football game. UTSA Saturday, November 27 at 1 p.m Senior weekend Join North Texas Athletics and Mean Green Football to celebrate and honor the 2021 senior class. Throughout the 2021 Mean Green football season, North Texas Athletics will also be celebrating the tenth season of Apogee Stadium, which opened on September 10, 2011. North Texas Athletics recently announced that all Mean Green sporting events will return to full capacity beginning in the fall of 2021. Click here to learn more about ticketing, tailgating and more for the 2021 football season. Subscriptions, mini-plans and single-match tickets for the 2021 Mean Green football season are now available online. All ticket-related inquiries may be directed to the Mean Green Athletics Ticket Office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (940) 565-2527. Keep an eye on MeanGreenSports.com, follow Mean Green Sports on social media @MeanGreenSports and Mean Green football on @MeanGreenFB for the latest information on the upcoming 2021 football season. Additional promotions and information will be announced throughout the summer.

