The Netflix series ‘Naomi Osaka’ reveals a lot about the tennis star





Naomi Osaka, Netflix’s three-part documentary series about one of the most intriguing stars in tennis, on and off the court, couldn’t be more current. Osaka, which withdrew from the French Open in May and Wimbledon in June, will return to competition during the Tokyo Olympics, which begin on July 23. She withdrew from the earlier tournaments in an effort to maintain her sanity; she was born in Japan, so the Olympics seem like both a great opportunity for comeback success and a unique high-pressure situation. Director Garrett Bradley’s film gives us some insight into how Osaka came to its decisions. It reveals that the 23-year-old star, so confident on the pitch, is sometimes full of self-doubt. Like many 23-year-olds. The difference is that the world is looking at Osaka. ‘Naomi Osaka’ follows the star 2 years after winning the 2018 US Open Naomi Osaka follows the topic for the two years following her win over Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open, a win that catapulted her to real-life stardom and led to bouts of depression. Suddenly, Osaka was the center of an absurd amount of attention, and it took its toll. At times the film almost seems like a cry for help, that’s how awkward Osaka seems in the spotlight. For anyone who would know, they know me because I’m a tennis player, she says. So what am I if I’m not a good tennis player, she wonders. In others, it shows a confident woman of color speaking out for what she believes in. The difference between those two things, and how Osaka works to solve them, is what makes the film interesting. There is a great moment from the US Open 2020. Osaka wore seven face masks (the tournament took place during the COVID-19 pandemic) printed with the names of victims of police brutality, such as Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. We see Osaka, looking at news reports, coming to the conclusion that she will wear them, that she will speak out, make her voice heard. During an interview in court after a win, the correspondent asks Osaka what wearing the masks meant to her. What does it mean to you, Osaka asks back? It’s not a smart response. Instead, it seems more like a genuine attempt at something approaching normal conversation, something Osaka has said she wants with the media in the her essay for Time magazine, It’s okay not to be okay I believe we can make it better, more interesting and more fun for both sides, she says in the essay. Less subject vs. object; more peer-to-peer. There is a vulnerability to Osaka that emerges in the series We also see the proximity of Osaka with her family, her mother, Tamaki Osaka; her father, Leonard François; and her older sister, Mari. Osaka says of images of her and her sister on the court as girls that Leonard never really talked to other tennis dads. The family moved to New York when she was a child. The series does not dwell on her training as a young player. Instead, we see who she has become. She works on fashion designs for her line and on skin care products. Here too she has moments of doubt, but seems excited to start doing something else. There is a vulnerability about Osaka. This is especially evident when she learns of the death of Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star who had become her boyfriend. In a video selfie, she mourns Bryant, who died a few days after her upset loss to Coco Gauff in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Bryant had coached Osaka on how to compete, she says. We have all those conversations and I don’t even do what we talk about, she says. So it’s like I’m just going to text him again, like, “How are you handling this situation?” And then I didn’t text him because I didn’t want to feel like a loser, and now I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again. I don’t know, like wow. You come away from Naomi Osaka in hopes that she will feel more comfortable, more confident, in all aspects of her life and that her voice will be heard, be it by fans, the media, anyone. She has something to say. The series helps her say it. But we must always listen. ‘Naomi Osaka’ Streaming on Netflix from July 16. Reach Goodykoontz on [email protected]. facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk. Subscribe to the weekly movie newsletter. Subscribe to azcentral.com today. What are you waiting for?

