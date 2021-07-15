UMD women’s hockey: Schuler back on Bulldogs bench as assistant coach

Laura Schuler, an assistant coach for Minnesota Duluth under Shannon Miller from 2008 to 2015, will return to the Bulldogs in 2021-22 as an assistant coach under Maura Crowell.

Schuler replaces outgoing assistant coach Ashleigh Brykaliuk, the former UMD captain who left after three seasons this summer pursuing a career in education.

Schuler was employed by the Bulldogs in 2010 when the program won the WCHA regular and postseason titles, as well as a fifth NCAA championship. In the first three of her seven seasons with UMD, the Bulldogs entered three NCAA tournaments and reached two Frozen Fours.

“She is an elite hockey spirit, talented recruiter and proven coach at the highest level of women’s hockey,” said Bulldogs coach Maura Crowell. in the announcement of UMD. “Her experience as both an Olympic player and Olympic head coach at Team Canada will be invaluable to our players and staff. She has already helped bring a National Championship to Duluth and we feel like we really hit the jackpot now that we’re adding her to our staff.” .”

Born in Scarborough, Ontario, Schuler coached the Canadian National Womens Team at the 2016 and 2017 World Championships and the Olympic team at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Canada took silver in all three events and lost all three finals to the United States.

Schuler was head coach at Dartmouth for three seasons from 2016 to 2020, took the 2017-18 season off to coach Canada at the Olympics, and spent 2020-21 as a voluntary advisor to Quinnipiac.

Schuler left the Bulldogs in 2015 after Miller’s contract was not renewed by the university. Schuler was a finalist to replace Miller as coach, but the Bulldogs instead hired Crowell, who last year took the Bulldogs back to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time since 2010. UMD was also one win away from winning a regular season WCHA title for the first time since 2010.

“I’m excited to be back in Duluth as part of one of the best programs in women’s hockey,” Schuler said:. “I have really enjoyed getting to know both Maura and (assistant coach) Laura (Bellamy) over the years and admire the work they’ve done. It was great to see UMD return to the Frozen last season Four. Looking forward to working closely with them. My wife and I are also excited to be back with friends and family in the Duluth area. Can’t wait to get started soon in a place I already consider home.”

In addition to coaching at the Olympics, Schuler was a member of the 1998 Canadian Olympic team that won silver. In addition to playing four seasons with Northeastern from 1989 to 1993, she was also the head coach of the Huskies from 2004 to 2008 before joining the Millers staff at UMD.

Schulers’ coaching career began in 2003-04 as the head coach of NCAA Division III Massachusetts-Boston, where Crowell was head coach from 2005 to 2010.