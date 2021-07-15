CBC Sports Oral Histories: How a Canadian Sailor Became an Olympic Hero





Before becoming an accomplished sailor, Larry Lemieux loved to play table tennis in the family basement in Edmonton and try to boast of his seven older siblings or anyone else. Lemieux’s father, who often worked long hours, rarely appeared at the table when his youngest child was 10 or 11. Larry Lemieux: He was a semi-professional hockey player when he was young and played a lot of racket sports – tennis, badminton, ping-pong. I had never seen him play ping pong. He said, ‘I’m going to see you 20 points and win without scoring a point.’ All he did was return, return and return [my shots] until I made a mistake. He did and won. That was a huge lesson for me. Wait for the other guy to make a mistake, and sailing is very similar to that. You learn from your parents, brothers and sisters. We’ve been told all our lives that it’s not about whether you win or lose, but how you play the game. Lemieux played the men’s Olympic sailing event properly on September 24, 1988 in Pusan, South Korea, where he was on the water for the fifth game in the series of seven races. Gary Jobson, sailing commentator for NBC Sports: The weather in Pusan [now officially known as Busan] it was predicted to be a bit light for that series. But a series of low [pressure systems] came blowing through Pusan ​​and that made it so unusually windy and rough, and I think it took everyone by surprise. Best: The boat I was racing with, the Finn, is a bit of a different animal than the rest. The way it is designed means it can withstand harsh environments. As a Finnish sailor I see it more as an opportunity to beat the weak, the guys who were scared or hesitant [in the poor weather]. I know I’m the boss of them because I love it. The first part of a sailboat race is against the wind. We sail against the wind and wind [in 1988] it was about a mile and a half to the first mark and then it’s like a triangle. You come back with the wind a little skewed, and there were three races on our track – the Finn, 470 [class dinghy] for men and 470 for women. The wind was very strong [at 35 knots]. We ran to these big orange inflatable markers that are two meters high and four meters wide. The waves were so big that sometimes you couldn’t see the markings when they were in a trough of a wave. The waves were steep because the current was going against the wind and that doesn’t always happen. It was like squeezing an accordion, absolutely unique and actually out of control. Jobson: He was leading the race… and I’m pretty sure he would have bagged the bronze medal.

