Barcelona builds first cricket field thanks to push from women | Sport
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) The split of leather on willow is not a sound associated with Spain. However, there will be a connection from 2022, when Barcelona builds a cricket ground thanks to a surge of public support for a women’s team.
Barcelona City Hall last month asked citizens to choose an initiative as part of a 30 million euro ($35 million) investment package in new facilities and improvements to public spaces.
The plan to spend 1.2 million euros ($1.4 million) on a cricket ground finished first in the vote among 184 proposals.
The big win for a sport largely unknown in Spain is due to a campaign led by a group of young women, mostly first-generation Spaniards, including Indian and Pakistani immigrants living in the working-class areas of Barcelona. What started through word of mouth quickly gained traction as it caught the attention of the local media.
It is a dream come true to have won the vote after all our efforts, said cricketer Nadia Mustafa, an 18-year-old university student.
We spent weeks encouraging people to vote for our project so we could win. And in the end we were able to get the first cricket ground in Barcelona to play and train.
In addition to the pitch, the project will include changing and storage areas, lighting and other facilities specific to cricket.
Barcelona has large Pakistani and Indian communities and there are about 400 cricketers in Barcelona, divided over 25 men’s and women’s teams.
But the Mediterranean city has no facilities for this still exotic sport. Instead, an empty parking lot or field will suffice for those who want to show their batting and bowling skills.
Now players have their own pitch, right next to Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium on a hill overlooking the city.
We are happy. Soon, in a year or a half, we’ll have our own field here in Barcelona, says team coach Shahbaz Shauqad, a 30-year-old greengrocer. We don’t have to think about putting cars and means of transport somewhere else. We will have our field here.
AP writer Joseph Wilson contributed to this report.
