Notre Dame’s football program has been synonymous with producing elite offensive line talent, but they also develop quite the pipeline at linebacker.

When it comes to Notre Dame’s football program, most of the talk revolves around the offensive line, where they seemingly produce a high draft pick every year. Sure, the Irish haven’t had a first-round pick in two years, but that doesn’t mean they don’t consistently send starting-level attacking linemen into the league.

However, as we look at the roster in 2021 and beyond, a group on the other side of the ball is starting to make some noise. Looking ahead, there’s reason to believe that football at Notre Dame will be the new Linebacker U, and here are three reasons why.

3 Reasons Why Notre Dame Football Is Becoming The New ‘Linebacker U’

A strong veteran group in 2021

This season, the Notre Dame football team will be loaded on the defensive side of the ball as they possess elite collegiate talent at all three levels. Sure, we talk a lot about what an elite line of defense should be, as well as All-American safety Kyle Hamilton, but the linebacker group shouldn’t be allowed to sleep in.

The Irish even have a veteran group in the linebacker spot in 2021, led by guys like Drew White and Jack Kiser, two players who have played in a number of fights in South Bend. Notre Dame football will be played great by this group, especially with a new defensive coordinator at the helm and someone who specializes in linebacker play.